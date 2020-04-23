Nonprofits across South Dakota are struggling. The financial crisis caused by COVID-19 has put the organizations that benefit and serve our communities at risk.
In an effort to provide immediate aid, GivingTuesday announced #GivingTuesdayNow, a philanthropic event taking place on May 5.
The global day of action will tap into the power of human connection and strengthen communities at the grassroots level. Communities are encouraged to mobilize on behalf of first responders as well as the other, often forgotten, frontline workers: the nonprofits that feed, house, educate and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic.
“The social sector is in crisis at the very moment the world needs it most, and GivingTuesday stands ready to rally the world at this critical time,” GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran said.
In partnership with GivingTuesday, Firespring, Nonprofit Hub and Do More Good launched the #GivingTuesdayNow Matching-Fund Initiative. Now through May 1, South Dakota 501(c)(3) nonprofits can register to participate in the #GivingTuesdayNow Matching-Fund Initiative at no cost to their organizations.
“We’ve learned that donors are 84% more likely to donate when there is a match fund involved,” said Jay Wilkinson, CEO of Firespring, a Nebraska-based Certified B Corp. “Armed with this information, we established this initiative to help nonprofits fully leverage the #GivingTuesdayNow movement to make an even greater impact.”
“Participating nonprofits will receive matching funds from both the national and South Dakota pools, while an engaged network of partners and match fund sponsors fuel awareness and momentum for the initiative,” said Graham Pansing Brooks, co-founder of the Do More Good Movement.
“The financial crisis brought about by COVID-19 has severely hampered fundraising efforts for many nonprofits,” said Randy Hawthorne, executive director of Nonprofit Hub. “The #GivingTuesdayNow Matching-Fund Initiative will potentially help South Dakota nonprofits continue serving their communities with critical programs and services.”
The #GivingTuesdayNow Matching-Fund Initiative gives the ability for nonprofits to fundraise throughout the month of May allowing them to engage supporters beyond the official day of giving on May 5.
There are numerous ways to get involved with the #GivingTuesdayNow Matching-Fund Initiative:
● Nonprofits can register their organization by visiting now.firespring.com/register.
● Donors can contribute to the matching funds at now.firespring.com/matchfund.
● Help spread the word by becoming a promotional partner at now.firespring.com/partners.
Nonprofits, businesses and individuals are urged to come together to drive a spike of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits all across South Dakota. Be part of the solution: Show your support and join the movement to do more good.
