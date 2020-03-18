Although final details are still being negotiated, Washington, D.C. Republicans plan to redistribute $500 billion to Americans in the name of keeping the economy afloat amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the early days of the 2020 presidential primary in Iowa and New Hampshire, former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang proposed paying every American $1,000 per month. At the time, even fellow Democrats such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren thought Yang’s plan was just a liberal pipe dream.
However, a memorandum from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin discusses plans for the IRS to distribute “direct payments” to bolster the economy. The memo shows preliminary plans are for $250 billion to be distributed on April 6 and for another $250 billion dispersal on May 18.
“Payment amounts would be fixed and tiered based on income level and family size,” the memo states.
New Numbers and ShipsMeanwhile, numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S. are growing. The total released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday showed 7,038 cases, with 97 of those resulting in death.
At this point, New York has the most cases of any state, with 2,601 confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon. During his Wednesday news conference, President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy is deploying hospital ships to New York City to help meet the demand for beds and testing areas.
“We’re sending, upon request, the two hospital ships; they’re being prepared right now. They’re massive ships. They’re the big white ships with the red cross on the sides,” They’re getting ready to come up to New York,” Trump said.
This is one day after Trump spoke of the U.S. Army being ready to build “MASH hospitals” to treat thousands of potential victims across the nation.
Legislation Passed
Also Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both R-S.D., voted to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The legislation, which already passed in the House of Representatives, flew through the Senate by a vote of 90-8. Trump is expected to sign it into law.
“Most importantly, it will deliver immediate relief to South Dakota families and workers and provide free COVID-19 testing kits that will help us track and stop its spread,” Rounds said of the bill. “While the COVID-19 crisis is unlike any other we’ve seen in modern times, American resilience remains strong.
“We continue to work on additional measures to address the effects of COVID-19, including legislation to provide economic relief. Every family and business, both ag and non-ag, has been impacted by the spread of COVID-19,” Rounds added.
“We especially need to ensure that the worker benefit requirements the House bill places on small businesses are accompanied by sufficient support,” Thune said during a Wednesday Senate floor speech. “Small businesses are at the most risk economically during this time, and we need to ensure they have the resources they need to get through this.”
Only Republicans voted against the legislation, including U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, James Inhofe of Oklahoma, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Tim Scott of South Carolina.
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., voted for the bill in the House, which passed by a wide margin.
“Our Families First legislation takes smart, science-based measures to put families first,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after the Senate passed the bill. She said the legislation provides:
Free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured;
Two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of family and medical leave for eligible workers and enhancing unemployment Insurance; and
Stronger nutrition initiatives including SNAP (formerly known as food stamps), student meals, seniors’ meals and food banks.
“Time is of the essence, and the House will move swiftly to protect public health and provide relief for the American people,” Pelosi added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.