To help reinvigorate the economy that is slipping amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Republican members of the U.S. Senate plan to spend at least $1 trillion on a stimulus plan.
“This legislation is a significant next step,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday when introducing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. “The Senate is not going anywhere until we take action.”
The text of the bill states the amount for each taxpayer making $75,000 or less, or $2,400 for a couple earning $150,000.
Currently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to fall; the price of oil is on the decline; airplanes are nowhere near capacity; and service industry workers are getting laid off. With this being a presidential election year, President Donald Trump knows rescuing the economy is crucial to his re-election hopes.
During a Thursday call with South Dakota reporters, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., expressed support for “a one-time payment.”
“It would go to a whole lot of folks who need some help right now,” Rounds said. “We know that we have struggling businesses all across the state. Folks have been concerned. Some of them have already been laid off.”
During the early days of the 2020 presidential primary in Iowa and New Hampshire, former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang proposed paying every American $1,000 per month. At the time, most considered this a left-wing pipe dream.
However, a memorandum from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin discusses plans for the IRS to distribute “direct payments” to bolster the economy. The memo shows preliminary plans are for $250 billion to be distributed on April 6 and for another $250 billion dispersal on May 18.
“Payment amounts would be fixed and tiered based on income level and family size,” the memo states.
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said on Thursday said he also supports the “cash payments.”
“Every day in this fight is critical, which is why I support this effort that would provide additional relief to American families and small businesses upended by this collective and unseen enemy. While this won’t solve all of the problems our nation is facing overnight, cash payments to middle- and low-income families will provide direct support as quickly as possible,” Thune said.
As for Democrats in Washington, D.C., Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said her party is committed to helping Americans make through the outbreak.
“Congressional Democrats are united in our commitment to using all tools available to fight the coronavirus outbreak like the health crisis it is & make sure workers are protected from the loss of a paycheck or that no family falls into financial ruin because of this pandemic,” Pelosi tweeted on Thursday.
