The shelves of grocery stores have been emptied as the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked panic buying by many.
Over the weekend at Lynn’s Dakotamart, the shelves were cleared at one point of all bathroom tissue, which normally takes up about 20 feet or more of aisle. Except for two small four-roll packs of camper/RV bathroom tissue.
That’s been happening across the nation.
One local woman buying a couple big packages of bathroom tissue said rather sheepishly to another shopper in the checkout line: “I don’t even know what bathroom tissue has to do with the coronavirus.”
These are times that try men’s rolls, maybe.
An employee of the Walmart store in Pierre told the Capital Journal on Tuesday that the store was unusually full of customers on Monday night, and shelves were showing lots of space.
The store also reduced its hours by one hour in recent days, from 6 a.m. to midnight, down to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the employee said.
Last summer, Walmart — faced with the tight labor market in Pierre and Fort Pierre — went from being open 24/7, to 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Not long ago, it reduced that to 6 a.m. to midnight, and now since the pandemic concern closes at 11 p.m.
The toilet paper issue might seem funny, but it’s pretty serious when people wonder what else grocery stores might run out of, said one South Dakota grocery store executive.
“It’s kind of a day-to-day challenge,” Deb Van Skike told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. She’s the general manager of Lynn’s Dakotamart, the Rapid City-based chain with 10 grocery stores across the state, including one in Pierre and one in Fort Pierre.
“Every one’s suppliers have gotten so far behind, from every one being inundated at the end of last week,” she said. “It put so much pressure on suppliers.”
Lynn’s Dakotamart has two main wholesaler suppliers, SpartanNash and AWG — Associated Wholesale Grocers. Each ship grocery supplies out of Omaha warehouses on trucks to DakotaMart stores, Van Skike said.
Interestingly, the Lynn’s Dakotamart in Fort Pierre gets its goods from one wholesaler, and Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre from the other, Van Skike said.
They maintain different selections in each store to provide the community more variety and distinctions between the stores, she said.
The shelves have been replenished, more than once, in recent days, as many goods are moving fast, Van Skike said.
“They got a truck this morning,” she said of the Pierre Dakotamart on Sioux Avenue. “Pierre employees were putting things out as fast as they could. The store manager said they restocked all the bathroom tissue and he said, “There were people standing there, as soon as boxes were opened they were taking them out of the box.”
As more places closed own, including restaurants, that highlights the importance of grocery stores, Van Skike said. “Our industry, what we do the service we provide, is a huge necessity. I can’t imagine that grocery stores would be included in any (government-ordered) shut downs.”
Sales are “definitely up,” as people are buying much more than normal, Van Skike said.
The closure of schools has had a silver lining for grocery stores. “We employ a lot of high school kids and now the college kids who work here in the summer have come back since their schools closed. That has worked out nice for us. The kids need something to do, and we have something for them to do.”
There’s more work than usual, because of the pandemic concerns.
“We are taking a lot of extra steps,” Van Skike said. “We are wiping down all the checkout counters, the door handles, freezer handles, everywhere they can touch, we are wiping down with disinfectant, and they are doing that all day long. We have safeguards in place to sanitize the stores on an hourly basis.”
For employees, the new policy is: Anyone who does not feel well, in any of our stores, we are encouraging them to stay home. We tell them ‘Don’t come to work.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.