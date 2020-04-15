Another bright day in South Dakota with no new deaths from COVID-19 complications, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has boots on the ground in Sioux Falls as reported April 15 in the Department of Health's daily briefing with state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
There were 180 new cases in the state, and six people had been hospitalized, Clayton said.
Officials are monitoring the rise in cases with clusters in areas, Clayton said. It is still within operating parameters of the models, and they are going to continue to do focused testing.
Of the new cases, 80 were from employees of Smithfield bringing the total number of infected employees to 518.
The CDC was requested to bring in occupational health professionals in an effort to help understand the situation at Smithfield and to see what they can do to protect the work force going forward with the mitigation needed, Malsam-Rysdon said.
There have been 126 individuals identified as positive for COVID-19 from contact with Smithfield employees after contact tracing and testing, Clayton said.
They expect to see around 10 contacts per case, Clayton said. He has said previously 10 is around the average they are seeing across the state.
There is one new case in the South Dakota prison system as well.
“I just wanted to let folks know that one of the new cases being reported today is a positive case of an individual in the Jamison Prison Annex of the South Dakota State Prison in Sioux Falls,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “The details surrounding that, is that this individual was brought by the Sioux Falls P.D. on the evening of Saturday, April 10. He was immediately isolated into a cell by himself. He was brought to the penitentiary for an intoxication assessment. Nurses with proper (personal protection equipment) were able to assess him every four hours and conduct an intake assessment with him when he was able to participate in that on Sunday. It was at that time that we were made aware that he was a potential contact or may have been exposed to a positive COVID case.”
He remains in isolation, and he has not had any other contact with other inmates according to the Department of Corrections, Malsam-Rysdon said.
One thing could be a game changer, and it’s been mentioned before: The Abbott RapidID test machine.
South Dakota now has nine of them in action, Gov. Kristi Noem said later in the day.
They are excited to deploy nine different machines to eight different sites across the state, Malsam-Rysdon said.
They do have additional machines but not the supplies to run them, though they are actively looking for supplies.
Abbott did not respond to emails inquiring who makes the supplies for the machines, but Malsam-Rysdon said the company is who makes the supplies as well as the machine and is “ramping up production,” of the supplies.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is shipping one machine to the following sites:
- Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown;
- Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield;
- Huron Regional Medical Center;
- Mob Ridge Hospital;
- Bennet County Hospital;
- Hot Springs;
- Spearfish.
Two machines will be sent to the city of Sioux Falls.
The areas chosen were picked for one of two reasons. Either they are a hot spot, like Sioux Falls and anything will help, or they are located in places without readily available access to the state lab and other testing services, Malsam-Rysdon said.
They are looking forward to the deployment of the additional machines, once supplies have been allocated, but this is good news for South Dakota, Malsam-Rysdon said.
With their “aggressive procurement” of supplies for the machines, they will be able to deploy between 72 and 96 tests per machine, Malsam-Rysdon said.
She said the state will help the places where they have been deployed get more supplies as best they can, but they are also looking to get more supplies so the state can deploy the rest of the waiting machines.
