Friday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives vote to approve the $2.2 trillion CARES act in response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Senate previously passed its version of the bill by a vote of 96-0.

From left are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.