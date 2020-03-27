The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act swept to quick bipartisan passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, setting the stage for President Donald Trump to sign the largest economic stimulus package in the nation's history into law. The U.S. Senate previously passed the bill in response to COVID-19 by a vote of 96-0.
“In a matter of weeks, the lives of most Americans and the strongest economy in the world came to a halt,” U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said in reaction to the vote. “From day one, Congress has taken its response to COVID-19 seriously. The price tag of acting is high, but the price of inaction is higher. During this time of uncertainty, America needs help and hope from its leadership. This bill provides both.”
Among numerous other actions, the CARES Act is expected to:
Provide a $1,200 tax rebate “check” to individuals and $2,400 to joint return filers with an extra $500 per child. Individuals earning over $75,000 and joint filers earning over $150,000 will receive less;
Support states’ unemployment programs by providing an additional $600 per week, per person in unemployment compensation benefits and an additional 13 weeks of eligibility;
Give the Small Business Administration (SBA) authority to provide loan support to small businesses under 500 employees. Eight weeks of payroll, mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs may be forgiven if an employer maintains staff on payroll;
Defer student loan payments for 6 months, through Sept. 30;
Provide nearly $24 billion in relief to farmers and ranchers; and
Provide $150 billion to states, territories, and tribal governments to use for expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with a minimum of $1.25 billion for states.
“The CARES Act will allow small businesses to stay the course and everyday Americans will see a boost in their bank accounts they otherwise wouldn’t see," Johnson added. "During a worldwide pandemic, I’m grateful Republicans and Democrats came together to help our small businesses, our farmers, our health care workers, and our American families.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the legislation is vital to keeping the economy afloat amid such turbulance.
"The House’s passage of the bipartisan #CARESAct sends a clear message: we are all committed to protecting America’s workers and families as our nation confronts this public health crisis. #FamiliesFirst," Pelosi tweeted.
Trump said he planned to sign the bill later Friday.
During her Friday news conference, Gov. Kristi Noem said she and members of her cabinet are reviewing the federal legislation and working to make sure they acquire as much help for South Dakota residents and businesses as possible.
Below are some questions and answers provided by Johnson regarding the legislation:
Q: Will I receive a $1,200 check from the federal government to help with the economic stress of COVID-19?
A: Most likely, yes – if you make less than $75k a year individually or $150k as a couple and filed taxes in 2018, 2019, or have a Form SSA-1099 that the government can reference, you will receive a payment in a few weeks. Parents will also receive $500 per child. Social security beneficiaries are also eligible for the payment. Couples who file jointly will be eligible for up to $2,400. If your income exceeds one of the income thresholds, your tax rebate will be $5 less for every additional $100 of taxable income.
Q: I own a small business – can I get a loan? Am I eligible?
A: If your business is struggling from the COVID-19 outbreak, you may be eligible for different types of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans such as an Economic Injury Disaster Loan or a Paycheck Protection Loan. Businesses and 501(c)(3)s with less than 500 employees will likely be eligible. The SBA will offer loans at a low-interest rate, that may be partially forgivable, and that are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Contact the Small Business Administration, South Dakota District Office at 605-330-4243 or sba.gov/sd for more information.
Q: I own a small business and can’t pay rent. What will the Paycheck Protection Loan cover?
A: Small businesses will be able to use the Paycheck Protection Loan program to take out a loan for up to $10 million. If a business retains its staff, a small business owner may have 8 weeks of payroll costs, health care benefits, rent, and utilities forgiven as part of the loan by the government. Contact the Small Business Administration, South Dakota District Office at 605-330-4243 or sba.gov/sd for more information.
Q: I’m an independent contractor – am I eligible for unemployment?
A: Yes. The Phase Three CARES Act expanded unemployment insurance for an additional four months. Individuals who are self-employed or an independent contractor are now eligible.
Q: I lost my job and can’t pay my student loans. What do I do?
A: Federal student loan borrowers can pause their federal student loan payments until September 30, 2020. The president has also suspended interest on federal student loans until further notice. Borrowers must contact their loan servicer to suspend their payments.
Q: As a rancher feed cattle prices and my business have been hit hard by the market downturn. Will I get any help?
A: The CARES Act includes $14 billion to replenish the U.S. Department of Agriculture Commodity Credit Corporation, making another round of MFP possible and gave the Secretary of Agriculture an additional $9.5 billion to provide relief to livestock and dairy producers. The South Dakota delegation fought for these funds, and while the USDA Secretary will determine how they are allocated, our producers will receive help.
Q: Will tribal governments receive federal assistance?
A: Yes – there is a pot of relief funds specifically for tribal governments. Additional resources have been allocated for the Indian Health Services, Indian education, food distribution on reservations, and tribal housing entities.
Q: My child’s school is shut down until May, will they have to repeat the school year?
A: Contact your local school about their plan for the remainder of the year. Congress has provided flexibilities by diverting funds to technology programs for distance education. Additionally, the Trump administration has waived the requirement for standardized testing for the year.
Q: I can’t afford to get tested for COVID-19. What should I do?
A: All tests for COVID-19 are covered with no out of pocket costs.
