How to stop the spread of coronavirus

Clean your hands often, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home if you are sick;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;

Wear a face mask only if you are sick;

Clean AND disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, counter tops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks; and

If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

