Hughes and Stanley County added active positive cases of COVID-19 to their recently growing numbers on Friday, May 1, South Dakota Department of Health officials said.
In the state, there were 76 new cases and four more deaths in Minnehaha County as well, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
Hughes and Stanley County’s numbers remain relatively low and not growing at a constant exponential rate. However, the Capital Area has a small-town feel with closely-knit associations, so any increase is a reason to look up.
“We are encouraging people to follow the governor’s plan,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “That does include taking responsibility, using social distancing, using good hygiene, disinfecting environments, wearing a mask if you are going to be in public and at risk of being closer to people, and that would be our advice to individuals, whether that’s in Spearfish, or any other community.”
The other counties with new cases included one in Dewey, one in Pennington, one in Todd, one in Yankton, three in Brown, three in Day, three in Union, four in Roberts, six in Lincoln and 51 in Minnehaha County.
Symptoms have been updated for COVID-19 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention this week, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The state has reached out the health care providers in the state to make sure everyone knows what the new criteria and symptoms are for testing, she said.
“One of the things that the change in the CDC symptom set for COVID-19 has allowed clinicians to do is better align the symptoms that patients are experiencing when they’re infected with COVID-19 so that they can direct testing appropriately,” Clayton said. “I think you are going to see a transition here in terms of a little bit of who is being tested, but that focus is still on individuals who are showing symptoms. There is a benefit in very defined, limited settings of doing asymptomatic testing, but again that is something that would be at the direction of either the folks at the State Public Health Department or through individual systems, such as being done for Good Samaritan Center and other long term care facilities.”
With testing capabilities increased to 3,000 per day for the state, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s plan she rolled out earlier this week, on Friday, May 1, she announced the planning for how to get state employees back to work was on the to-do list.
Getting back to work will be different for each agency and department, Noem said. Some of the things will depend on will be what the service delivered to the public is and who will be in those locations.
Public Safety will not look like Social Services, which will not look like the Labor Department.
The nation is seeing totals of around 30 million people out of work, according to the most recent numbers.
State officials are looking forward to making an announcement next week as to when the closed Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls will reopen, Noem said.
The state is providing personal protective equipment for the plant as well, she said, to help comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report and President Donald Trump’s newest order to reopen the plants across the nation.
Smithfield saw in its cluster 853 employees and 245 close contacts of those employees all test positive for COVID-19 in the past three weeks, but because it has been now over the 14-day known longest incubation period, its number should not change much, if at all in the future, Clayton said.
“We do have a focus of being clear around some of the business that are impacted by COVID-19, and that is why we have been continuing to report the number of cases among those Smithfield employees and I think this highlights the fact that where their exposures are occurring is not only within business settings,” Clayton said.
They will have a better idea of how the reopening will play out after the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlines its guidance to move forward, Noem said. She expects the new directions Monday or Tuesday, she said.
It will include more testing, of course.
There is a 3,000 test capacity in the state right now, Malsam-Rysdon said. Though it has not approached anywhere needing the capacity, yet. They are preparing for the upcoming peak of the pandemic and will be able to test up to 5,000 people a day soon.
The state has a “very aggressive” testing plan and the CDC is prepared to help with supplies to insure the state can achieve its goals, Malsam-Rysdon said.
There might even be a chance the state has more than it needs, she said.
The state has flattened the curve, and only projects the need for 2,200 hospital beds, as opposed to 5,000 originally estimated.
People need to continue to wash their hands and exercise social distancing, Noem, the CDC and your mother have still said.
There was another outbreak in a meat plant in Aberdeen.
The DemKota Beef plant has 22 positive cases of COVID-19 from individuals there, state officials said.
The state is in constant dialogue with DemKota Beef, they said, and are monitoring the situation there.
The state is still going with the huge plus or minus with the data 30% to 70% of the population could become infected.
If 30% to 70% of the population get sick, there is a chance 25% of those people will not develop symptoms and up to 50% may not show symptoms, Clayton said. However, 80% of the people who get sick recover, it is the other 20% and the 5% of them who may need breathing assistance like a ventilator.
The question came up about why a number decreased in the amount of positive cases from one county.
The information on the webpage is “provisional,” Clayton said. They continually clean up and update it, and occasionally when a person’s residence is not known at the time of testing, the area they were tested in will be listed, he explained. When the county of residence is later updated, it is reflected in the information online.
“Our recommendations in place for getting back to normal still require folks to be physical distancing,” Noem said. “I know as it gets nice outside we would all love to go back to how things were six to seven months ago, but yet I still need you to physical distance. I still need you to be diligent about keeping our vulnerable population at home. That they need to be careful if they are over the age of 65, have health conditions, and it’s incredibly important that they stay at home so that we can stay on our plan for getting through the spread of COVID-19 through the state of South Dakota.”
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
