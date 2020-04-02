Another COVID-19 case was reported in Hughes County and the state’s total jumped to 165, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Thursday. That's a 28% increase in one day statewide, with 36 more cases reported Thursday than the 129 cases reported Wednesday. The number of COVID deaths remained at two statewide.
There are three COVID cases in Hughes County, the DOH reported Thursday, which includes all cases reported by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 1.
The age distribution reported by the health department shows 8.5% of the cases are in people 70 or older and 3.6% in people under 20 years of age. People in their 40s and 50s comprise 41% of the 165 cases reported on Thursday.
COVID-19 Breakdown
Confirmed cases for South Dakota: 165
By County:
Aurora - 1
Beadle - 21
Bon Homme - 1
Brookings - 2
Brown - 6
Charles Mix - 1
Clark - 1
Clay - 3
Codington - 6
Davison - 3
Deuel - 1
Fall River - 1
Faulk - 1
Hamlin - 1
Hughes - 3
Hutchinson - 2
Lawrence - 9
Lincoln - 17
Lyman - 1
Marshall - 1
McCook - 2
Meade - 1
Minnehaha - 54
Pennington - 6
Roberts - 2
Spink - 1
Todd - 1
Turner - 2
Union - 3
Yankton - 10
Confirmed cases for U.S.: 213,144
By State:
New York - 84,735
New Jersey - 22,255
Michigan - 9,334
California - 8,155
Massachusetts - 7,738
Minnesota - 742
Iowa - 549
Montana - 228
Nebraska - 214
North Dakota - 147
Wyoming - 137
Confirmed cases for World: 827,419
By Nation:
U.S. - 213,144
Italy - 110,574
Spain - 102,136
China - 82,724
Germany - 73,522
Canada - 9,005
Mexico - 1,215
