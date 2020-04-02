Another COVID-19 case was reported in Hughes County and the state’s total jumped to 165, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Thursday. That's a 28% increase in one day statewide, with 36 more cases reported Thursday than the 129 cases reported Wednesday. The number of COVID deaths remained at two statewide.

There are three COVID cases in Hughes County, the DOH reported Thursday, which includes all cases reported by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 1.

The age distribution reported by the health department shows 8.5% of the cases are in people 70 or older and 3.6% in people under 20 years of age. People in their 40s and 50s comprise 41% of the 165 cases reported on Thursday.

COVID-19 Breakdown

Confirmed cases for South Dakota: 165

By County:

Aurora - 1

Beadle - 21

Bon Homme - 1

Brookings - 2

Brown - 6

Charles Mix - 1

Clark - 1

Clay - 3

Codington - 6

Davison - 3

Deuel - 1

Fall River - 1

Faulk - 1

Hamlin - 1

Hughes - 3

Hutchinson - 2

Lawrence - 9

Lincoln - 17

Lyman - 1

Marshall - 1

McCook - 2

Meade - 1

Minnehaha - 54

Pennington - 6

Roberts - 2

Spink - 1

Todd - 1

Turner - 2

Union - 3

Yankton - 10

Confirmed cases for U.S.: 213,144

By State:

New York - 84,735

New Jersey - 22,255

Michigan - 9,334

California - 8,155

Massachusetts - 7,738

Minnesota - 742

Iowa - 549

Montana - 228

Nebraska - 214

North Dakota - 147

Wyoming - 137

Confirmed cases for World: 827,419

By Nation:

U.S. - 213,144

Italy - 110,574

Spain - 102,136

China - 82,724

Germany - 73,522

Canada - 9,005

Mexico - 1,215

