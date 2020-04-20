Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson told the members of the County Commission Monday that to be ready for COVID-19, the jail has only 80 inmates.
This is less than half its capacity and not much more than half of its average daily population in 2019.
The winnowing has been done mostly by encouraging the U.S. Marshals Service to reduce the number of federal “holds,” sent to the jail while awaiting disposition of their federal cases. That’s a big change, since the decade-old 168-bed jail has relied on large numbers of federal inmates to help pay for its construction and the commission has counted on that federal per-head/per-diem payments as a key revenue source to fund the county’s budget.
In 2019, the jail averaged about 155 inmates a day, Johnson told the Capital Journal. Often two-thirds of the inmates have been federal holds over the past few years.
Johnson said he has encouraged all law enforcement agencies in the region to use more discretion in making arrests. At the same time, the state court system has suspended the 24/7 program that requires offenders involved with drug or alcohol-related crimes to go to a local jail or other facility to be tested to prove they are abstaining.
“They still are subject to random testing,” Johnson said.
The main goal for depopulating the jail since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation is to be sure the jail has enough space to provide safe distances for inmates to live in and to be ready if more space is needed,’ Johnson said.
One pod of the jail has been emptied by the reduction in numbers and that pod now is being used to isolate all new inmates for a quarantine-like period before they can live in the larger population, he said.
At the same time, Johnson is hiring temporary part-time jail employees to help out in the labor-intensive work as well as leave him a reserve of trained employees in case an employee or two gets sick. The pay is straight hourly wage of $17.91, with no benefits. People with full-time jobs, including the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s State Engineer Stacy Watters, who makes more than $90,000 a year, have applied, Johnson told the County Commission. Watters and others with full-time jobs have seen their hours cut on their regular jobs and are seeking temporary part-time positions to help tide them over, he said.
Commissioner Connie Hohn, taking part in the meeting via telephone, asked Johnson if the jail couldn’t reduce staff as it reduced the inmate population.
Johnson said while the workload lightens somewhat, all the tasks that need to be done with 160 inmates still need to be done with 80, so he isn’t able to reduce staffing levels much. Beyond that, he can’t ramp back up to a full jail in a reasonable amount of time if he doesn’t have the corrections officers already trained and in place, Johnson said.
“It’s temporary,” he said of the current situation. “But we don’t know what the end is.”
