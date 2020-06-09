The COVID-19 tango continues, with steps forward, and steps backward.
There was one new active case in Hughes County according to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 information website, updated just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. The total is back up to four after recently dropping to three.
Stanley County remains at two active cases.
Around the Capital area on both sides of the Missouri River, the buffets are open for business and parking lots are full, despite Hughes County still being listed on the community impact map as having substantial community acquired cases.
Community acquired means the state was unable to contact trace the source of infection.
To be lowered degrees on the community impact map it takes 28 days, twice the longest known incubation period COVID-19, with no new infections in the community to be lowered, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
In between substantial community spread, for five or more cases, is minimal to moderate community spread, then after achieving another round of no new untraceable cases, a county is moved to none.
There are still 10 counties without a case in South Dakota, according to the data on the community impact map and table on the state website.
There were 52 new cases in the state and three deaths, according to the website.
The deaths were from one resident of each Lake, Minnehaha and Pennington counties.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
