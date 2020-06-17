South Dakota broke the 6,000-case mark for COVID-19, while Hughes County added positive active cases, for a second consecutive day, South Dakota Department of Health reported on Wednesday, June 17.
The total in Hughes County is now seven active cases, while across the Missouri River, Stanley County remains at two.
There were 84 new cases reported throughout the state, along with another death. The death was in the 80 and over category, officials said.
There have been 6,050 total individuals with COVID-19.
With the summer swiftly approaching, Sturgis is on the minds of many, and the destination of perhaps even more. However, with COVID-19 still a concern, officials have reached out to Sturgis event planners to offer assistance in preparation for the influx of people from across the country, and world, along with their trusty metal steeds.
Officials have offered to review the Sturgis crew’s mitigation plans and give some guidance to help keep people safe, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We look forward to being able to do that,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
One reporter asked if President Donald Trump’s theory of less testing leading to fewer positive test results was a good way to think about the pandemic process.
Malsam-Rysdon said officials have submitted their testing plan to the federal government and received an “excellent” score, she responded.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.h
