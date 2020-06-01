The Hughes County Auditor’s office distributed about 2,800 absentee ballots to voters for Tuesday’s primary election, County Auditor Jane Naylor said on Monday.
“That’s a record,” she said. “Two years ago, for the primary, we had close to 800 (absentee ballots) processed.”
Of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials encouraged people to vote by absentee ballot.
Naylor, who as finance officer is both auditor and treasurer, was out of the office on Monday afternoon setting up the three voting sites for people to fill out ballots in a public place.
The election will mean a significant turnover on the Hughes County Commission.
Roger Inman, on the five-member commission since Jan. 1, 2001 — meaning he will be finishing his 20th year by Dec. 31 — and Norm Weaver, a member since January 2009 and finishing his 10th year, aren’t running.
That means within two years, the five-member commission will see four new members, after a decade of not much change. In 2018, Connie Hohn and Randy Vance were elected, succeeding longtime members Tom Tveit and Jim Hardwick.
Bill Abernathy, on the Commission since Dec. 1, 2001, will be the only member with more than two years on the board after this year.
Three men are seeking the two seats to be left empty by Inman and Weaver: Tom Rounds, Randy Brown and Troy Bowers.
All three men have long experience as business owners.
Rounds’ name is familiar, perhaps, since one of his brothers is U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., while another, Tim, is a member of the South Dakota House.
Bowers, a realtor, ran for Pierre City Commission in 2013, losing to Jeanne Goodman.
Brown owned and ran a grain elevator in Harrold for years.
The three voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday:
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave.;
New Life Assembly of God Church, 1120 N. Harrison Ave.; and
City Hall at 208 N. Main in Blunt, 21 miles northeast of Pierre on U.S. Highway 14.
