Hughes County reported a fifth case of COVID-19 and Sully Countyits first case by Sunday and Hyde County on Monday reported its first, as the state’s total has risen to 868, the South Dakota Department of Health officials reported Monday about noon.
Three of the five people in Hughes County who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the state remained at six, four men and two women; 459, or 52.9%, of the people who have tested positive for the virus are men, 409 women.
Three of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in people 70 or older; that age group has had 31, or 3.6% of the 868 confirmed cases, according to health department figures reported Monday, based on numbers as of 5 p.m., Sunday, April 12.
No one under 50 has died of COVID-19 in South Dakota; two in their 50s have died, 1 in their 60s and one in their 70s.
Of the total of 9,002 people tested, 8,134, or 96.4%, have tested negative for the virus. A total of 44 have “ever” been hospitalized with it; 207 have recovered from it, according to Monday’s report from the health department.
Minnehaha County, with 654 cases, and Lincoln County with 50, together constitute the city of Sioux Falls and 81.1% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases by Monday, April 13.
By comparison, only 25 cases, or 2.9% of the total 868 COVID-19 cases, have been found in eight West River counties, including nine in each of Pennington and Lawrence counties.
Also, Wyoming reported its first death from COVID-19 on Monday. Heretofore, it had been the only state without one.
The older man from Johnson County had been hospitalized with coronavirus, had health conditions that put him at a higher risk of severe illness and complications from COVID-19, state health officials said, according to news reports. There have been 275 cases confirmed of the virus in Wyoming by Monday, an increase of five cases from Sunday. Johnson County includes Buffalo and is in north-central Wyoming.
