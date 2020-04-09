Ahead of an unprecedented holiday weekend that will see loyal churchgoers miss services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a special prayer vigil throughout South Dakota took place Thursday, April 9.
The push to attend this event was for people to get out of their houses for a few minutes and show support for medical teams, particularly at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
The special prayer vigil was organized by individuals, families, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, staff in the hospital and others. Starting at 6 p.m., the Christian radio station Power 90.3 KSLT aired during the vigil. People could listen over their car radios or online.
Across the state, people were asked to go directly to their local hospital parking lot. They were to find a parking spot — and in Pierre that meant for some to park by the curb on side streets because the parking lot was absolutely full. Drivers were to keep their hazard lights on, stay in their vehicle and listen.
In Pierre, the radio was a secondary thought due to the honking of horns, the loud siren from the fire department’s ladder truck and the hooting and hollering of people from the open windows of their cars.
During the approximately 15-30 minutes of the vigil, the radios played special on-air songs and prayers with Jamie Knapp.
“My sister is a nurse, working 12-hour shifts at the hospital,” Pierre resident Kendra Kuiper said. “We came to support her and everyone else. It’s very cool; I love that the parking lot is full.”
Two of the many signs displayed from on or inside vehicles read, “Have faith. Trust God,” and “You R Loved.”
“My brother’s a doctor out in Rapid (City),” Pierre resident Ryan Swartz said, “and they’ve really been affected by this out there.”
“We are here to be supportive of them, giving general support. I heard about it from my mom,” said another driver.
“We are here to show our support and as believers. We are all coming together,” Brenda Gortmaker of Pierre added. Her daughter, Samantha, added, “It’s a demonstration of our faith in a sovereign God, who is so much bigger than any pandemic we could face.”
The organizers of the event hoped to pack hospital parking lots, showing support for medical staff and letting them and their patients know the community is surrounding them in prayer support.
“Two of our radio stations were coordinating this event — Power 107.1 KSLT and 97.9 The Breeze,” Tammy Egermier said. “We have been talking about this event on both of our stations during our morning shows, and the word spread like wildfire. We have gotten calls from several communities, including Pierre.”
