Monday started strangely well in Pierre, South Dakota. There were the fewest number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported in some time, and a government official appreciated the coverage of the state’s information dissemination.
There were only 49 new positive cases reported Monday, April 20, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
There were 13 new hospitalizations and 63 more people recovered. The community spread map needed no additions or adjustments.
Of the 49 new cases in the state, 23 were employees of Smithfield Foods, the Virginia-based company whose Sioux Falls pork packing plant remains closed.
The cluster in Smithfield now accounts for 748 employees and 143 close-contact positive cases, according to Clayton.
Across the state the counties reporting new cases included one in Union, one in Pennington, five in Lincoln and 42 in Minnehaha.
Despite the decrease in new cases for a single day, Clayton said this is probably not indicative of the complete situation.
“A single day is just single fluctuation,” Clayton said. “What we would need is several days that would provide any sort of idea of what our overall trajectory is. We know that we are receiving positive and negative laboratory tests and we don’t have anything that attributes a lower case count today that we are reporting, and we will continue to monitor and update as we have additional cases that are identified.”
If officials had an excess of testing supplies, the situation may be different.
“I think it’s not uncommon to see less testing happen or results get reported over weekends,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.” I think that’s something that’s just a factor at play. We continue to advocate very strongly, including (Gov. Kristi Noem) advocating very strongly, that testing supplies continue to be made available. We did get some shipments in this morning that help with our ability to support local testing.”
With the way things are, Malsam-Rysdon is confident officials can continue at their current rate of testing. However, confidence in what is being maintained and overextending oneself are two different ball parks, tactically speaking.
The state will continue testing the same groups of people they have been, Malsam-Rysdon said. These include those showing symptoms after all other tests have been exhausted, people who are in the high-risk category due to age and medical conditions and those who are immunosuppressed, so even more at risk. Plus, first responders.
They will continue to work on the supply chain to get the testing supplies the state needs so it can “accelerate our testing capabilities,” Malsam-Rysdon said. They believe in areas such as Sioux Falls, where more testing has been needed, there has been adequate supply in those communities, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“I just wanted to share a note of thanks to the folks that have been following the COVID situation so closely,” Malsam-Rysdon added. “Helping us get good fact-based answers out to the public. I really appreciate the service that you are doing to people to have the facts and help us navigate this very serious situation.”
The South Dakota Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
