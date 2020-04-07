The campus of St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain has been closed since March 6 when students returned home for spring break. Students will not return until the 2020-2021 academic year.
“We greatly miss our students’ energy that infuses this campus and motivates our work,” President Mike Tyrell said.
During this time:
Teachers and school support staff are actively preparing and mailing packets of homework to the students. They are also using video formats for lessons to make connections with students;
Family service counselors and support staff communicate directly with students and families and provide assistance to families in need;
Houseparents sent home belongings;
Outreach services have made trips across South Dakota to donate items in communities in need including homeless shelters, women’s shelters, community programs and anyone else who may be in need of supplies;
Nurses from the campus Health Center prepared and sent home medications and are working with the pharmacy to arrange for possible months ahead;
Numerous staff members are participating in “zoom call” focus groups to continue the strategic planning process;
The Rev. Anthony prays through videos on the family Facebook page, using this Holy Week to lead the Stations of the Cross; and
More Than 220 students in first through twelfth grade participate in the school’s educational, counseling and residential programs.
