Sylvia Red Leaf, one of two inmates of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre still on escape status after walking out March 23, was apprehended Friday morning in Box Elder, according to Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder.
That leaves only Philomene Bone Shirt on escape status from the nine inmates who exited the prison’s minimum security Community Work Center about 8:30 p.m., March 23.
Red Leaf is serving two sentences of 45.5 months for drug possession offenses and a sentence of 21.5 months for eluding, all convictions from Pennington County, which includes Box Elder as well as Rapid City, Winder said in a news release.
“Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison,” Winder said of her potential new prison time.
Within two days of the escape, one of the inmates was arrested in Pennington County, three were apprehended on the Crow Creek Sioux Reservation and three were arrested within a few blocks of the prison.
They walked away from the prison the same day it was announced another inmate had tested positive for COVID-19. She was isolated and cared for and has recovered, Winder said earlier.
Bone Shirt is serving relatively short sentences for simple assault in 2017 and drug possession in 2018 out of Minnehaha County. Her initial parole date, when inmates typically are released, had been May 30, 2020 according to prison records online.
