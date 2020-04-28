WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., joined U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., and several others House colleagues to introduce legislation to increase funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) response to COVID-19.
The legislation would provide an additional $50 billion for USDA to expand relief efforts for farmers and ranchers.
“Our producers and our supply chains are at a breaking point,” Johnson said. “I’m grateful USDA and the administration recognize the pressure our farmers are facing and are working on immediate relief. But the writing is on the wall: This relief is going to run out too quickly and we need to be prepared. I will continue to fight for South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers who are working every single day to ensure America maintains its strong supply chain.”
Earlier this month, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the creation of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which provides $16 billion in direct relief to farmers who have suffered losses due to market supply chain collapses and $3 billion for USDA to purchase fresh meat, dairy, and produce from farmers to distribute to food banks, community and faith based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
