Mandan, N.D.’s Ty Breuer wins the first round of the 2019 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo on the Korkow Rodeos horse Onion Ring in October in Minot, N.D. The horse was named the Badlands Bareback Horse of the Year. This was one of his last rodeos as a bareback bronc. The 10-year-old gelding is now entered in saddle bronc events and doing well, said Carole Korkow.