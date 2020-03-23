One may believe that a national emergency such as the one created by the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to some unity among Washington, D.C. politicians.
After all, the coronavirus is infecting and killing people who:
Live in giant cities, posh suburbs of those giant cities, small towns and rural areas;
Have skin that is white, black, brown, red, yellow or anything in between;
Worship Jesus, Abraham, Muhammad, Brahma or Buddah;
Dropped out of high school, completed college, or have advanced degrees;
Or consider themselves conservatives, liberals, moderates or something else.
Fail.
In a blatant attempt to play politics, Senate Democrats late Sunday refused to support the $1.6 trillion economic stimulus/bailout plan they had been negotiating with Republicans since last week. The vote ended in a 47-47 tie.
The deal would have provided much needed relief to businesses and workers amid the economic crunch that is already here — and projected to get much worse — as COVID-19 prevents people from working and spending money.
“I sat in meetings across the table from Democrat colleagues negotiating a bipartisan bill to help provide direct relief to the American people. Yet, tonight, Democrats voted to block the bill. I’m ready to keep working, but it’s time to check politics at the door,” U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., tweeted late Sunday. “To recap: Democrats just blocked a bill that would provide direct cash payments to Americans who need it most – like hourly workers. Not to mention funding to help support health care workers who are on the front lines. I hope Dems can put politics aside and work with us.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also expressed disappointment through Twitter.
Dems wanted to load the bill with AOC's Green New Deal taxpayer funded subsidies and the Republicans made a conscious decision to oppose it. Putting billions of dollars in the pockets of multi national wind energy developers that will continue to litter our state with industrial wind turbines is not the answer! Sliding in dollars to support the wind energy scam during a time of crisis is below the belt and Bush league.
Now Pelosi wants to resurrect the Obama phone handouts in the stimulus package! Can’t make this stuff up.
