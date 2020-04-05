There do not seem to be any good answers for Gov. Kristi Noem, or any governor in America right now for that matter, when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the one hand, she is watching the unemployment rate skyrocket as the coronavirus proliferates. On the other hand, Noem said on Friday that she expects the mitigation efforts -- asking people to stay home and practice good hygiene -- to last through August.
No one could have truly prepared for the devastation COVID-19 is bringing to the U.S. from both a health and an economic concern. It was not the fault of governors, mayors, other local officials and small business owners … yet, indeed, it is their problem.
We are not sure whether it is wise for Noem to call for a so-called shelter-in-place order, which basically would make it a crime for residents to be out in public if they are not considered “essential” parts of the workforce.
Of course, even that is subjective. Are people who work at gas stations and convenience stores “essential?”
Are criminal defense lawyers “essential?”
Are journalists “essential?”
All of these are difficult questions that are subject to interpretation.
However, from the very beginning, Noem has been very clear in saying that South Dakotans SHOULD stay home. In fact, one of the Capital Journal’s early headlines from the COVID-19 coverage quoted Noem as saying just that: “Stay Home.”
However, this strong advice does not seem to be enough for the editorial board of South Dakota’s largest newspaper: The Sioux Falls-based Argus Leader.
On Saturday, the newspaper ran a scathing editorial, blasting Noem for her refusal to declare a shelter-in-place order.
“Rather than offer firm leadership to slow the rate of spread, allowing more time for testing and medical resources to meet increasing demand, Noem is placing the onus on individuals (and municipalities) to make good choices amid one of the worst public health emergencies in our nation’s history,” the Argus Leader states in part. “Whether for political reasons or lack of understanding, she resists the notion that South Dakotans want a firm hand and consistent message in a crisis, which means closing non-essential businesses, ordering and enforcing stay-at-home measures and taking a hard look at travel restrictions and how they can be implemented.”
Gosh!
One thing that can certainly be said is that many governors across the country have indeed issued such orders. For her part, Noem said, “I don’t believe businesses should be forced to close,” when asked about this matter last week.
Noem also went out of her way to make sure people realize South Dakota is far different from the center of the COVID-19 outbreak: Densely populated New York City.
Again, we find it difficult to take a strong position on this issue. Would a shelter-in-place order help to prevent the infection from spreading? Yes.
However, Noem insisted on Friday that such an order would have to remain in place through October -- that’s right, October -- to be effective.
We know no one in South Dakota is prepared to shelter-in-place until October.
This is a very difficult situation for everyone involved. However, we continue to urge people to use caution and to stay home as much as possible in the effort to contain COVID-19.
