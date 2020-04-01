Life has been a bit like a blur recently, but people have hope. Not only can students in Stanley County Schools still pick up a couple meals a day, usually in the form of lunch and breakfast, but there are things on the menu Superintendent Daniel Hoey is jealous he doesn’t get to have it for a meal.
On the other side of the Missouri River, the Pierre School District, because of new U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers, is able to give out a meal to any person from age 1 to 18. Anyone.
A view looking down into the valley of Pierre and across the river to Fort Pierre is often breathtakingly beautiful. Now, with that view, there is hope.
On Wednesday, no April Fools here, Cathy Brusven, of Pierre over a decade now, has family in New York State, and wishes for New York, South Dakota and everywhere to have hope.
She knows everyone is going through some tough times and wanted everyone to know she has hope and wants everyone to join in and have hope with her.
Hope, like a smile, like the virus, is contagious.
She erected four capital letters around a couple feet tall on her lawn to spell out the word “HOPE.” She then wrapped wire around them and placed lights to illuminate the darkness with the light from her hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.