School officials on both sides of the Missouri River in the capital area have altered their lunch pick-up schedules slightly since starting the roller coaster ride with COVID-19 as the operator.
It is like the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk roller coaster the Giant Dipper, or any roller coaster ride. It starts and the only known is unknown. It is obvious something is coming, and there are changes ahead, unforeseen, until they aren’t. Adapt, enjoy and eventually it should all be downhill.
Stanley County Schools has only made a slight alteration, as meals are distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.
Across the river in the Pierre School District, two things happened. First, the schedule changed. There are two live locations going at once now, with a do-si-do nD two more.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at both Southeast Community Center and Georgia Morse Highland parking lot.
Then across the way, do-si-do, from 12:30-1:15 p.m. at both Buchanan and Jefferson Elementary schools.
In Pierre, the second change is that any child in the district from age 1-18 can get a meal.
Yes, any child.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is the lead car of the roller coaster. During the weekend, its officials created waivers any school district can apply for to be able to feed all the children.
“Since we have the new rule that all can eat for free, we no longer need to provide names or show your sign with your students’ names,” Pierre School District officials stated via news release.
Both districts expect more updates, as the cart continues to creep toward the apex of the ride.
