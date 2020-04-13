Smithfield Foods CEO Kenneth Sullivan said closing the Sioux Falls pork packing plant because of the COVID-19 outbreak puts America’s meat supply “perilously close” to the brink.
After all, the Virginia-based company supplies about 18 million servings of meat per day to Americans from the plant that closed “until further notice” on Sunday.
“Numerous plants across the country have COVID-19 positive employees,” Sullivan said in his Sunday statement. “We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19.”
On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem, along with Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and state Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton, said 190 cases of COVID-19 had been directly connected to Smithfield’s Sioux Falls facility. When asked if the 190 cases all involved employees, Clayton said they are “primarily employees of Smithfield.”
Despite this, Sullivan said last week closing the plant was “not an option.”
On Saturday, Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken sent a letter to Sullivan asking him to close the facility. By Sunday, Sullivan announced the closure, though with the warning about meat shortages.
“These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals,” Sullivan said.
When contacted by the Capital Journal for comment regarding Sullivan’s statements, a U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson offered little in terms of specifics, other than that USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue is monitoring the situation.
“He also applauds the true commitment and patriotism our food supply chain workers have shown during this time and the work they continue to do day in and day out. USDA recognizes and supports the efforts of private industry and companies to maintain operational status of their facilities, while also maintaining the safety and health of their workforce. USDA will continue to support a locally-executed, state-managed, federally-supported emergency response system,” the statement added.
Sullivan said Smithfield will continue to compensate its employees for the next two weeks and hopes to keep them from joining the ranks of the unemployed.
Meanwhile, officials with Sleepy Eye, Minnesota-based Christensen Farms describes itself as a “family-owned pork producer.” On Monday, officials said their company continues to “operate at full capacity.”
“The U.S. government has identified agriculture and food supply as critical and essential to the nation’s infrastructure. As farmers, food producers, distributors, retailers or any other critical businesses that makes up the power of our food supply chain across the U.S., we remain committed to our responsibility to produce food required to feed our nation during these unprecedented and unpredictable times,” Christensen President and CEO Glenn L. Stolt said. “This includes continuing to work on various scenarios and contingency plans to best avoid any supply chain disruptions.”
Despite the Sioux Falls shutdown, Smithfield officials on Monday also announced plans to donate “10 million pounds of protein” to food banks nationwide.
“The challenges our country is facing are unprecedented, and food banks across America are feeling the strain as food insecurity reaches new heights. Helping ensure the wellbeing of our neighbors in need is of the utmost importance now more than ever,” Smithfield Executive Vice President Keira Lombardo said. “To help meet this immense need, Smithfield is making our largest donation ever in hunger-relief support and deploying hundreds of truckloads of protein to communities throughout the country in response to COVID-19.”
