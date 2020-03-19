Playing 900 bottles of beer on the wall and running out of beer with 351 left to go could make for a much longer game.
South Dakota officials hope to quickly finish the game and end the problem quickly.
Wednesday, officials said they had run out of materials needed to complete the 351 pending COVID-19 tests.
Today, South Dakota is back on track ... at least for now.
“We did, yesterday, successfully get the White House and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to expedite us more re-agents,” Gov. Kristi Noem said during a Thursday morning briefing in the Emergency Operations Center at the Mickelson Criminal Justice Center. “They did arrive here today.”
Back on track means testing for high-risk groups resumed immediately.
“We do anticipate, now that we have re-agents and enzymes back into our public health lab today, they will be testing again today and processing samples that have come in from across the state. We do anticipate we will have more positive results from those tests,” Noem said.
Officials will be testing from high to moderate and then to low risk, Noem said.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon accompanied Noem during both the morning and afternoon media gatherings.
South Dakota has tested a larger portion of the population, per capita, than surrounding states, Noem said. With more tests, and less positive results, the state is in a good position, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Thursday evening, after the day of testing was complete, 94 tests had been done of the 385 pending cases, Noem said. There were three positive tests among the 94 from the high-risk category.
From the three cases reported positive Thursday, two are male and one is female, Malsam-Rysdon said. One is in the 30-39 age bracket, while one is in the 40-49 category and the other is 60-69.
That brings the total number of positive cases in South Dakota to 14.
“At this time, we can share that all three cases are from Beadle County,” Noem said. “Our infectious disease team will be investigating if any of these cases move us to community spread.”
Community spread has three different levels to it, Noem went on to say. The first level is none, meaning while COVID-19 is in the community, it is not irregular transmission. The second level is minimal to moderate, which means there is one single case of COVID-19 in a county. The third level is called substantial and it would require five or more community acquired cases in a county.
“Again, today, as far as we know, we’re still not at the level of community spread, but out infectious disease team will be speaking with the three positive cases that we have today to determine if any of these cases move us to that level,” Noem said.
Two of the individuals confirmed positive reported recent travel. Two have reported being in contact with COVID-19 positives, but none have been hospitalized, Noem said.
There wasn’t another shipment of testing materials in Thursday, but one is expected soon, Noem said. Officials said they have enough supplies to get them through the next several days.
In the state, high-risk tests will continue to be done. Lower and moderate risk level tests will start to be shifted out of state to commercial labs, she said. There are no commercial labs in the state.
It could take up to four or five days now, instead of three for lower risk test results to return.
“We do have another shipment of re-agent on its way, as well,” Noem said. “What we are going to do with what we have now, for samples that are in the public health lab, is prioritize those that are high risk. Which means that they may have a health condition and were exposed, or they may have been in close contact with someone who did test positive at some point.”
“We will get through this,” Noem added. “We always do. We are tough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.