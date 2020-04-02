Remember the math problems you hated in school? Word problems.
What percent of population in South Dakota could die due to COVID-19 if 30% are expected to be infected?
Eighty percent of those will recover; 15% will need hospitalization; 5% will need intensive care; and around 1% will die?
There are approximately 885,000 people in South Dakota.
This math problem is brought to you by South Dakota State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton from a quote in Wednesday’s Health Department brief.
“I think it’s important to recognize that 80% of individuals with COVID-19 will develop a mild to moderate respiratory infection,” Clayton said Wednesday. “ For those individuals that do progress in their disease, about 15% of those individuals end up requiring hospitalization. A smaller subset of those, around 5%, will require advanced care, and 1% or so end up dying from COVID-19.”
Thursday, the numbers increased, again. No one should be surprised they continue to go up.
“Today, we are reporting 36 new positive cases,” Clayton said. “We also have with that, five new hospitalizations; six individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. We are reporting no deaths, and we have an additional 314 individuals who have tested negative for the COVID-19 infection.”
The breakdown of new cases by counties was one new infection in each of the following, Codington, Davison, Hughes, Lake, Pennington, Spink and Turner County. There were two in each Brown, Union and Yankton Counties. There were three in Lawrence, six in Lincoln and 14 in Minnehaha County announced Thursday by Clayton and listed on the SD website dedicated to coronavirus updates, information and links.
The ages affected were seven in the 20-29 age group, seven in 30-39, five in 40-49, six in 50-59, one in 70-79 and four in the 80 and older age group. Ten were male, and 26 were female, Clayton said.
On COVID-19 website, two areas are now light blue and two are now dark blue, Clayton referred to as designators for minimal/moderate community spread and substantial community spread, respectively.
Both Roberts and Spink County are light blue, for a total of 13 light blue, for minimal to moderate spread.
Lawrence and Lincoln County are now designated dark blue meaning substantial community spread, for a total of now four in this category.
The team reiterated the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to three days up hard, non-porous surfaces, like metal or countertops. On paper and cardboard, the life expectancy is much shorter, Clayton said.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reinforced Clayton's statement by elaborating.
“I would add that the main route of transmissibility are droplets from infected people,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
With people getting sick at exponential rates only a math teacher could love, but the conditions of peoples’ level of illness varying, with no definitive reason as to why, two questions arise.
“No,” Clayton said. “There is no cocirculation of two or more viruses. That COVID-19 is single virus.”
He elaborated on the generality of viruses and said variability is in their genome, but nothing that is causing differences in presentation.
“The virus that we’re seeing in South Dakota, or parts of South Dakota, is the same virus that is being seen all throughout the United States,” Clayton said.
Clayton said when people become symptomatic is when they test individuals and that is who they focus on, he said.
“Individuals who have symptoms are at much greater capability of transmitting the virus to other uninfected individuals within the community,” Clayton said.
With reports emerging from China about individuals being asymptomatic and community spread happening in places people thought were more locked down, the issues presented by asymptomatic people going forward could be an issue.
“The focus for testing has been and remains individuals who are symptomatic with COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever or cough, or shortness of breath,” Clayton said.
Asymptomatic is defined by Meriam-Webster’s dictionary as “presenting no symptoms of disease.”
“Individuals who have asymptomatic infections do have a lesser capability of transmitting the COVID-19 virus,” Clayton said. “The focus though is on individuals who are showing symptoms because those folks are able to transmit the virus at a much higher level. They have much more virus to shed and so they have a greater potential of infecting other individuals in their community.”
With only high-priority tests being the cases conducted due to shortages of supplies across the state, nation and the world, and with a possibility of being infected and not knowing it, hygiene and manners is now a civic duty going forward. If the new RAPID ID is deployed and works, the game may change.
For now, the advice is to cover your mouth, wash your hands and stay home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.