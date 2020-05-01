It was School Lunch Hero Day across the nation on Friday, May 1. In South Dakota’s capital area, officials in both school districts hit the telephone booths for capes.
“It’s School Lunch Hero Day,” Gov. Kristi Noem said during her daily COVID-19 news conference. “We have incredible work being done across the state with delivering meals to kiddos in every school district.”
“Between preparing healthy meals for America’s students, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, school nutrition professionals are true heroes,” the School Nutrition Association wrote.
Then, as soon as all the districts in the nation closed, folks, parents, teachers and kids all wondered how they might get a meal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created emergency measures allowing schools to continue to feed their kids.
“School Lunch Hero Day is a chance to showcase the difference school nutrition professionals make for every child who comes through the cafeteria,” SNA wrote.
This year, the cafeteria looks a bit different.
“We have a lot of communities that are delivering meals to kids for breakfast and for lunch, even though they may not be in the building,” Noem said.
Stanley County officials prepare meals for students to pick up daily. Across the Missouri River in Pierre, they started out doing it every day, but later switched to three days per week.
Though Pierre only hands out lunch Monday, Wednesday and Friday, they distribute about 1,100 bags with two meals each every day they work.
Pierre School District Food Service Director Elizabeth Marso appreciates the day.
“This day is proclaimed by the National School Nutrition Association,” Marso wrote. “It’s always fun to have a special day to recognize all the great work that our food service professionals do. As a food service director, I always think of them as heroes, but during this time, it is even more evident that they are heroes.”
Many did not expect the coronavirus to hit South Dakota, but PSD was ready, even if they didn’t know it.
“This year, due to the coronavirus, our food service staff is on the front lines doing everything they can to continue to feed our students and all kids in the Pierre area,” Marso wrote. “They have never wavered. They know the work they are doing is critical.”
Mario believed they might do a 100 bags a day, but she never thought they’d do 1,100, she said.
It’s not always as easy as just filling a bag and it can be difficult.
“Getting all the required foods in,” Marso wrote is the hardest thing these days. “Our distributors are working hard to get us products we need, but the food chain is limited, so sometimes we have to get creative. It is also difficult to make sure we are staying safe while bagging and distributing meals.
Before COVID-19, the hardest thing was being creative with their meals, she said.
“It feels great to know that the hard work that has been done has resulted in 1,100 kids eating healthy breakfasts and lunches each day,” Marso said.
The best thing is, any child from zero to 18 can receive a meal, thanks to special waivers from the USDA to reimburse PSD.
April McKnight and her 1-and-a-half-year-old, while her 9-year-old was with grandma, picked up meals.
“It’s wonderful,” McKnight said. “It gives the kids a little bit or normalcy. Lets them feel like, with all this chaos, at least lunch feels kind of the same.”
How much has it helped?
“Oh, it’s huge,” McKnight said. “All of us are grappling, trying to figure out how to make it work and at least this is one less meal a day we have to cook for all of our kids.”
The future is not certain, but at the moment, children can have full bellies in Stanley and Hughes counties.
“We will for sure continue through May 22,” Marso wrote. “The waiver to continue feeding expires June 30. We are considering serving through June 30, but still need to work out the details of how this could work. We hope to have this decided in the next week or so.”
