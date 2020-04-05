Native American tribes are restricting access to reservations, while trying to increase limited supplies as the coronavirus spreads in the U.S.
The Oglala Sioux tribe has the largest reservation in South Dakota with nearly 50,000 members. It has set up checkpoints to limit non-essential visits from non-residents.
Tyler Yellow Boy, the tribe's ambulance director and pandemic task force member, said the tribe has no reported cases yet of COVID-19 and hopes to keep it that way.
But he says the pandemic could have a devastating impact if things change.
"Our population is probably the most vulnerable due to our underlying health conditions such as diabetes and heart-related issues," he states.
Yellow Boy said many of the tribe's members are elderly, creating more health risks. He adds the tribe only has a handful of ventilators and beds at its main hospital.
The tribe has made requests through the state for additional supplies. Yellow Boy recently received some gear, but he describes the overall attempt to bolster the stockpile as "difficult."
On the national level, concerns have been raised regarding the slow pace of getting emergency federal funds to tribes. Local leaders have been in contact with attorneys in Washington, D.C., in hopes of speeding up the aid.
The Oglala tribe has enacted a shelter-in-place order, while establishing curfews. And Yellow Boy said the tribe is getting safety messages out on local radio and social media.
But for those who might not have access to those platforms, local officials are getting creative.
"President Bear Runner and myself, and a few others, they hooked up a (public address) system behind a pickup and I ran with my sirens on and went to communities -- turned the sirens on so everybody would come out of their homes and they would listen to what was coming through the P.A.," he said.
And while tribes try to educate the public and gather resources, many also are seeking donations since casino revenue -- which funds essential services -- is being reduced by the slowdown in public activity.
