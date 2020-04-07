The gauntlet has been tossed and the challenge is laid upon the people of Pierre and Fort Pierre, South Dakota.
The South Dakota Discovery Center and Executive Director Dr. Rhea Waldman challenged “all of South Dakota to Nature in Place,” in an April 7 news release.
“Special projects director Anne Lewis developed the Nature in Place idea to connect people, young and old, to the wild plants and animals where they are as the nation continues to practice social distancing,” a news release about the event said.
April is Citizen Science Month, Waldman said.
“This month, everyone here can be a part of this and learn how to do it and what this is about because it’s all very easy,” Waldman said. “You don’t have to have any special skills. You just go out and take a picture.”
The idea is for the Discovery Center to host an instructional video on the organization's Facebook page every day at 10 a.m. and show folks how to use the two applications to make the event proceed.
“This is not only for kids, Waldman said. “This is for everyone.”
Discovery Center officials believed they would get onboard with the idea of something everyone could participate in right now, Waldman said.
“Anne Lewis is not only our special projects director, but she is also a National Geographic Explorer,” Waldman said.”
Lewis was busy with meetings at the time of the writing of this article, but Waldman, rightfully so, bragged on Lewis for having worked on globe applications from NASA and iNaturalist and others. She is very active, engaged and observing when out in nature, Waldman said.
“A backyard or, really, any patch of grass is a great place to observe nature,” Lewis said. “You don’t even need a traditional wilderness to see wild things.”
Even out on walks, Waldman sees Lewis recording data points with her phone and the apps on it for scientists to breakdown later.
It doesn’t matter what you observe, Waldman said. Birds, grass, insects, spiders, dandelions, iNaturalist is for everything, both Waldman and Lewis said.
While people do turn in photos of their tulips breaking out of the soil in yards across the nation, they aren’t necessarily looking for those, Waldman said. Other than migration patterns, they also appreciate information from blooming patterns and if invasive species are moving out native ones.
“Between Valentine’s Day and the first day of spring, where we look at where the birds are coming in, we can follow the migration,” Waldman said. “This is not just for everyone to go out and have a good time and observe; it actually informs research.”
It can even help with monitoring climate change across the landscape.
Scientists don’t have the time or resources to collect all the data they would need to produce the information they do. With the citizen scientists and the apps, everyone benefits, Waldman said.
Along with the iNaturailst app, there is one to use in tandem called Seek. Seek gives information of the items arounds you in nature you observe and upload on iNaturalist, Waldman said.
Both will be tutored on the Facebook Live event and the videos will remain online for folks to reference, Waldman said.
“That way, you learn so much more about the natural world around you,” Waldman said. “You can become a naturalist by just using those tools.”
