South Dakota officials have a new way to update residents regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon is pillar in the effort.
Gov. Kristi Noem, a pillar to her own, conducted a COVID-19 update in the Governor’s Large Conference Room Tuesday morning and leveled with South Dakotans, again.
“Just a couple of facts for all of you across the state of South Dakota,” Noem said. “We were the last state in the nation to reach the 100 threshold of positive cases.”
Encouraged by the numbers she sees because South Dakota is 15th in the nation in testing per capita and 45th in number of positive test results for COVID-19, Noem said.
“That’s good news for us,” Noem said. “It indicates we are prepared for this marathon. This is not a sprint. We have many more weeks ahead of us going forward and we will continue to use the data and the facts that we know to help us make decisions each and every day.”
In a string of steps forward, Noem announced the state received a large shipment of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile, with more deliveries planned in the near future.
During a second Tuesday briefing, Malsam-Rysdon elaborated the state had received 143,000 surgery masks, 15,000 gowns and 1,400 face shields.
Also present in the second daily briefing across the valley at the Mickelson Criminal Justice Center was state Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton with updates on numbers.
There were seven new cases announced, none of whom are hospitalized, Clayton said.
The counties affected were, one in Kingsbury, one in Lincoln, one in Yankton and four in Minnehaha Counties, Clayton said.
“We are adding two new counties that have community spread,” Clayton said. “Today that includes Brown and Marshall Counties.”
Of the seven new cases, the ages groups were two in 20-29, two in 40-49, two in 50-59 and one in 70-79 age range.
Four of them were male, while three were female.
So far in South Dakota, there have been 108 total positives, 12 hospitalized throughout the entirety, and 3,609 negative tests results during the pandemic, Clayton said.
Officials also learned they will receive 10-15 Abbott ID Now rapid test platforms in the coming days.
“The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus,” Abbott President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Ford stated in the news release from Abbot. “With rapid testing on ID NOW, health care providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots.”
Abbott describes the ID NOW as “a rapid, instrument-based, isothermal system for the qualitative detection of infectious diseases,” offering results in minutes instead of days.
If it works, when it works, the state, and the nation potentially will be able to test people more easily and efficiently, allowing to really flatten the curve.
“This is fantastic,” Noem said of the new tests.
She anticipates being able to deploy them to areas throughout the state in the effort to mitigate hotspots with the ability to rapidly test and if needed, have people isolate.
How officials “quantify” how that looks, they are not quite sure yet, Noem said. The technology is very new, and very promising, Malsam-Rysdon added.
“Just to be clear, testing of medium and low-priority populations is happening today,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “The state Public Health Lab is only processing specimens for high-priority population, so just to clarify that, and that is not a change. With more testing capability in the state, more people will get tested.”
