Commissioner: Big 12 Tournaments are canceled because of coronavirus
Just before Texas and Texas Tech were due to play Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Sprint Center, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in KC are canceled because of coronavirus concerns. BY RICH SUGG
Note: The Kansas City Star and McClatchy have lifted the paywall on this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
The college basketball season ended on Thursday, a month before the national championship games were scheduled to be played.
The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s tournaments, issuing this statement:
“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships.
