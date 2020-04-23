There were 98 new cases of COVID-19, though no new deaths, highlighted in the daily South Dakota Department of Health pre-noon brief Thursday, April 23.
A daily staple in the coronavirus information deluge is state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton. He and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon answer the daily, sometimes repetitive, questions from the media to fill many of the publications in South Dakota.
There was one change to the community impact map, Clayton said. Davison County is now minimal to moderate spread.
There was one new case announced in Hughes County as well. This case is active, meaning the patient has symptoms.
When someone is not in the high-risk or high-priority categories, and they do not show symptoms, they may not be tested. Only after completing a preliminary testing of everything else will a person not in the “high” categories be tested for COVID-19, state officials have said on multiple occasions.
There is not enough testing supplies to be more aggressive with testing, anywhere.
Officials have enough supplies to maintain status quo, as the state has repeatedly said, and shown by no longer having pending tests.
There were 521 negative tests reported today, along with 527 on Wednesday.
The state has reported 12,109 total negative test results.
The other counties with new cases include one in Brown, one in Jerauld, one in McCook, one in Union, two in Yankton, four in Turner, six in Lincoln and 82 in Minnehaha County.
The Smithfield Foods plant accounted for only 16 new positive cases from employees, while no new cases related to contacts were announced.
Smithfield employees account for 801 positive cases, and there are 206 positive cases from close contacts, Clayton said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report regarding Smithfield was released Thursday morning to the media. State officials do not plan to produce a congruent report alongside the CDC’s report regarding the Smithfield Cluster.
“We are putting out no specific information related to Smithfield,” Clayton said. “But we do have plans to summarize the experience of the impact of COVID-19 within the state of South Dakota.”
The report is scientifically well written. To the layman, it seemed stoic in the way it laid out facts and information from both management and the managed, without allowing bias or emotion.
There were reports in the media when the story first broke about bonuses being offered to employees for not missing time during the new pandemic.
“Additionally, we learned of a ‘responsibility bonus,’ $500 being offered to employees who did not miss time, (e.g., were not late or sick) during the time period of April 1, 2020 through May 1, 2020,” the report states on page three.
There are approximately 40 different languages spoken inside the Smithfield plant. As such, one of the problems identifiable when reading the report was that when an employee was identified as sick and sent home, they were only sent home with instructions in English.
“We understand that if an employee was found to have a fever or symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they were given an informational packet (in English) and instructed to return home,” the CDC report said.
“Employees were provided two weeks of paid sick leave (40 hours pay per week) when sent home and were asked to call a hotline operated by a local health system for guidance regarding next steps,” the report also said.
As well, the bonus offered for attendance and punctuality, according to what Smithfield told the CDC in the report, “COVID-19-related absence will not impact the receipt of the bonus.”
With the report from the CDC, with recommendations on how to continue safely amid the crisis and the cluster perhaps slowing down, the state and Smithfield will make ready to move forward.
The South Dakota Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. The information can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
