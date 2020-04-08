It is not a game of good news, bad news any longer. It is daily doses of reality from the South Dakota Department of Health as the number of COVID-19 positive cases number did a little exponential cha-cha Wednesday.
There were no new deaths reported in South Dakota, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton reported.
There were, however, 73 new positive cases.
“This does include three new hospitalizations. We have no new deaths to report. We have a total of 48 new individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. And we have 407 new negative tests that have been performed.”
Clayton broke down the totals so far.
There are 393 positive cases, including 26 hospitalizations and six deaths. Of these positive cases, 146 people recovered.
There were no new updates on the community impact map.
The breakdown of new cases by county are: one in Bon Homme, one in Lake, one in Oglala Lakota, one in Turner, two in Yankton, four in Lincoln and 63 in Minnehaha.
The breakdown by age group is: two in 0-19, 14 in 20-29, 25 in 30-39, nine in 40-49, 14 in 50-59 and nine in 60-69. Of those, 42 were male and 31 were female.
There have been some recent requests by different media in the question portion of the briefings looking for numbers by county.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported it is difficult to get the numbers back from the private and out-of-state laboratories performing the tests.
“Most test results come from private, including out-of-state labs, and their reporting of this negative information is voluntary for us because that’s not required to be reported,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “But we are actively looking at ways that we can enhance our data collection.”
The labs have been able to keep up with the demand in testing, according to the providers, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The secretary said the state is working with rural hospitals to prepare for a potential surge in the coming weeks
There should be monetary support coming from the federal bills passed, but they are waiting on guidance to see how much hospitals in South Dakota will receive before proceeding, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“The latest information that we have comparing to other states is that South Dakota ranks number 47 in number of positive cases,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s per capita.
They expect COVID-19 to make its way across the state. That’s the nature of the disease and is what they have seen happen in other states, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Looking at the big picture nationally and what is playing out in New York, the virus seems to spread exponentially in densely populated areas, and then it works its way outward.
“What we are seeing play out in New York is a good example of that,” Clayton said. “Where they have a large proportion of their counties being impacted by COVID-19, but the majority and kind of epicenter of activity has been within New York City itself. I do anticipate as we have more cases that we will see more of those cases in more rural areas.”
But it doesn’t mean South Dakota will look anything like New York of California. The state is too rural for it to have an impact similar to places with tens of millions of people.
Gov. Kristi Noem pointed out on April 1, South Dakotans should not engage the national news and think to themselves, what is going on in New York state will happen in Lemmon, South Dakota. It will not, she said.
