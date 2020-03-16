A 10th person in South Dakota is infected with COVID-19, meaning the state has one coronavirus infection for every 88,466 people, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.
Meanwhile, with a population of nearly 11.7 million, Ohio reported 50 cases of COVID-19 by late Monday. That equals one infection for every 233,782 Ohioans.
An extrapolation of these statistics shows that someone in South Dakota is 2.6 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than someone in Ohio is. However, Gov. Kristi Noem currently has no plans to follow the Buckeye State’s lead by directing restaurants and bars to close.
During her Monday news conference, Noem said she is not taking this step because South Dakota does not have “community spread” in COVID-19.
“Every single case that we have … was due to travel outside of our borders,” Noem said.
In announcing the 10th patient, Noem said the age range for those afflicted in South Dakota now stretches from as low as 20-29 to as high as 60-69, meaning one not necessarily be elderly to contract the coronavirus. Also, of the 10 patients, nine are men.
“We do still expect that things could get worse before they get better,” Noem said.
Throughout the Pierre region, shoppers continue stockpiling items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer in an effort to prepare for the worst. However, Noem said residents should not worry about not being able to purchase basic necessities.
“Grocery store supply chains are good,” she said Monday. “We are in a very good position in the state of South Dakota.”
Noem confirmed the man who recently died as a resident of Pennington County actually passed away while in Davison County. She said final tests show the man indeed succumbed to COVID-19.
“The situation does remain very serious,” Noem said, adding residents should “practice social distancing.”
COVID-19 statistics on doh.sd.gov late Monday indicated a total of 504 tests, with 10 returning with positive results. There were no pending tests identified.
Also Monday, Noem said she was working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to ensure help for South Dakota workers who may lose their jobs as part of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are working very closely with the SBA to ensure that South Dakota companies negatively impacted by COVID-19 have access to economic assistance,” Noem said. “This is unchartered territory for everyone, including the SBA, but my economic development team stands ready to help businesses and counties work through this process. I’m extremely thankful for the quick response and strong leadership that President (Donald) Trump and his team at SBA are providing.”
Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Democrats and Republicans continue arguing over a relief package for the states to deal with COVID-19. During the weekend, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., joined the majority to advance legislation in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives. Now, the legislation moves to the Republican-controlled Senate for consideration.
“I hope further bold action can be just as bipartisan and collaborative as the process by which we passed the first set of additional funds,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said while speaking on the Senate floor. “We must work with each other, in the bipartisan spirit this moment demands, and with the administration and the House, to deliver results for our nation.”
Also, U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both R-S.D., took to Twitter to comment, each referring to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.