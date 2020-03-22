Friday afternoon, Gov. Kristi Noem, along with several other governors, talked by phone with President Donald Trump and his assembled team assembled to deal with some of the issues presenting themselves in the coronavirus outbreak.
For Noem and South Dakota, the ability to test people is the largest issue. Currently, the state is only testing high-priority cases due to lack of resources.
Those considered high priority fall into one of three categories:
- Medical field workers;
- People with compromised immune systems; or
- Older people with health conditions who are in a similar position as those who are immunocompromised.
“I just don’t want to not be a priority area because we are a smaller state or less populated,” Noem said to Trump.
“That will never happen to you,” Trump said. “And it will never happen to your state.”
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar assisted Trump in fielding Noem’s questions.
“We absolutely want to make sure you get what you need there,” Azar said. “There are many different reagents that can be used. So after this call, we’ll get on with you to help make sure you’re getting what you need.”
Supposedly there are plenty of testing materials on the open market.
“There’s a trillion dollars of open-market supply. That’s where most entities are buying. That’s where hospitals buy their supplies from and states can buy from,” Azar said.
Trump echoed Azar, “There is tremendous supply,” he said.
If there is a supply, South Dakota has tried to order it, and their orders have been canceled, Noem said.
“I want to tell you a little bit of my story, and I need to understand how you’re triaging supplies,” Noem said. “We, for two weeks, were requesting reagents for our public health lab from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), who pushed us to private suppliers who kept canceling orders on us. And we kept making requests, placing orders. The morning we would expect the supply, all of a sudden, we get a cancellation notice. And we’re working through all the setup channels of the federal government to get it resolved, until we ran out and were unable to process any tests in the state of South Dakota because I have the only lab that is operating today. I have no commercial outside labs whatsoever.”
Despite Noem’s pleas, and pointing out the state has no commercial labs, Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx assured Noem there are labs in her state to perform the new testing procedure.
The testing by Thermo Fisher Scientific has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. However, on March 13, the FDA made an emergency declaration for the emergency authorization of a test for SARS-nCoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19.
Birx did not understand what Noem meant when she said there aren’t labs in South Dakota with the test stood up, she said, and reiterated “If they have a Thermo, Thermo Fisher platform, they are certified to run this assay under full FDA.”
“(I) Found out that one of my hospital systems received reagents, when they haven’t even been an FDA-approved lab and aren’t even ready to start processing yet,” Noem said. “So, they’ve received what I was trying to get for two weeks when they’re not even an approved lab, not even set up and running. And I’m trying to figure out how we’re triaging supplies that we need, especially when I’m the only lab that operates in the state and we were going through the channels the correct way and using and searching and asking.”
The Capital Journal reported March 1 in an interview with South Dakota State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton, only labs with approval to do the CDC test could proceed.
The testing is currently only done by the CDC and state health departments who have “stood up there tests” and done their proficiency testing and received the appropriate kits from CDC to perform the test themselves, Clayton said.
Birx continued along the lines that more labs, including hospitals, would be able to do the test.
“So, there will be a lot of commercial hospitals in your state that will have access to these commercial laboratories outside of the CDC test,” Birx said. “I understand about your state local labs and them using, in your public health labs, using the CDC assay, but we’re trying to strengthen your individual hospitals’ capacity where normal assays are performed for your public.”
Included in the meeting was pediatrician Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir, who had some numbers to announce.
“Between March 2 and March 14, we made available 10.4 million tests to the United States population. We anticipate, by March 2, that number will be 27.6 million tests, according to the FDA. So, an incredible surge.”
In the U.S., there are 15,219 positive cases and 201 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the CDC’s website. They do not cite number of tests performed.
In South Dakota, there are 21 positive cases with one death. The website can be accessed at doh.sd.gov/news/Coronavirus.aspx.
During the conference call, Noem had two more questions she wanted to ask. It was unclear from the video who hung up.
