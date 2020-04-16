From suspending the requirement that applicants for a pharmacist's license complete 2,000 hours of experience, to removing the six-child limit for foster homes, Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order to relax certain regulations as South Dakota faces the challenge of COVID-19.

To view the specific provisions of the extensive order -- some of which apply to EMTs, electricians and those required to take continuing education -- please see the photos associated with this article. 

