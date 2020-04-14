“I’ve seen some national stories written that a shelter-in-place would have prevented this outbreak at Smithfield (Foods). That is absolutely false. It is not true.”
This was Gov. Kristi Noem’s Tuesday response after the Washington Post published a story titled “South Dakota’s governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now, it has one of the nation’s largest coronavirus hotspots.”
Noem said any shelter-in-place order would not apply to the Smithfield facility, anyway, because the federal government considers it “critical infrastructure.” Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan has said the plant -- when open -- processes roughly 5% of America’s daily pork supply.
“This plant would have been up and running because it is exempted as an essential business that is part of our critical infrastructure plan, to make sure that we can put food on the table for Americans,” Noem added.
Although COVID-19 infections continue to increase across South Dakota, Minnehaha County (home to Sioux Falls and the Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant) featured 768 of the 988 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Tuesday.
This means more than 75% of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are in a single county. And of those 768 people, Noem said 438 of them are employees of the pork packing facility, while another 107 are “contacts” of those employees, such as people with whom they live.
In all, as of Tuesday, 545 of the 988 COVID-19 infections in South Dakota were directly connected to the meatpacking plant.
When asked by the Capital Journal if she believed the Post’s characterization of the plant as a coronavirus hotspot was fair, Noem said it was fair to say there has been “community spread” at the facility.
“I do know that it’s fair to say that that plant right there is a situation we need to take seriously, and we are taking seriously,” Noem said.
On Saturday, Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken sent a letter to Sullivan asking him to close the facility. On Sunday, Sullivan announced the closure, though with his warning about meat shortages.
However, despite TenHaken’s request that Noem order a shelter-in-place for Minnehaha County and the city of Sioux Falls, Noem declined on Tuesday.
The Capital Journal then asked Noem if a city such as Sioux Falls, Pierre, Rapid City, or any other South Dakota municipality has the authority to impose its own shelter-in-place order.
“It depends on their local ordinances and what they have for laws at the local level,” Noem answered.
In Pierre, members of the City Commission recently enacted an ordinance which makes it a Class 2 misdemeanor to publicly gather in groups of 10 or more people in an enclosed area unless a 6-foot buffer between people can be maintained. A violation can result in a fine of up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.
“The vast majority of our local businesses have been respectful of state and national social distancing recommendations for keeping our community safe during the pandemic,” Mayor Steve Harding said upon the adoption of this city law. “This ordinance allows us to enforce those recommendations when they aren’t being followed.”
According to the Argus Leader, TenHaken said late Tuesday he planned to proceed with a shelter-in-place order in Sioux Falls.
Noem also said TenHaken wanted her to establish an “isolation camp” for 7,000 people somewhere in his city. She declined this request, as well.
Meanwhile, Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon continue to wait for the National Guard to establish 100-bed temporary hospitals in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. They also continue working to acquire the 775 additional ventilators they believe they will need for COVID-19 patients by mid-June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.