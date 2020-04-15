"I’ve seen some national stories written that a shelter-in-place would have prevented this outbreak at Smithfield (Foods). That is absolutely false. It is not true.”
This was Gov. Kristi Noem’s response after the Washington Post published a story titled “South Dakota’s governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now, it has one of the nation’s largest coronavirus hotspots.”
Also, the New York Post published a story with the headline: “Coronavirus cases skyrocket in South Dakota after governor dismisses quarantine measures.”
Noem emphasized any shelter-in-place order would not apply to the Smithfield facility, anyway, because the federal government considers it “critical infrastructure.” Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan has said the plant -- when open -- processes roughly 5% of America’s daily pork supply.
“This plant would have been up and running because it is exempted as an essential business that is part of our critical infrastructure plan, to make sure that we can put food on the table for Americans,” Noem added.
Sullivan mentioned last week that any shelter-in-place order would not apply to his business, anyway.
“Our government has identified agriculture and food production as critical to the response to COVID-19. They have emphasized over and over again our special responsibility to maintain operations and normal work schedules. They have been explicit: shelter-in-place orders do not apply to us. The reason is obvious. Food is essential for survival and civil society,” Sullivan stated in his April 9 news release.
Nevertheless, when asked by the Capital Journal if she believed calling the plant a coronavirus hotspot was fair, Noem said it is fair to say there has been “community spread” at the facility.
“I do know that it’s fair to say that that plant right there is a situation we need to take seriously, and we are taking seriously,” Noem said.
In all, as of Wednesday, approximately 650 COVID-19 infections in South Dakota were directly connected to the meatpacking plant.
On Saturday, Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken sent a letter to Sullivan asking him to close the facility. On Sunday, Sullivan announced the closure, though with his warning about meat shortages.
“These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals,” he stated.
“This is a national security issue that this plant runs,” Noem added on Wednesday regarding the Smithfield facility.
Late Wednesday, Sullivan said his company is also closing a Cudahy, Wisconsin dry sausage and bacon plant for two weeks, along with a Martin City, Missouri facility that specializes in packing hams.
“Without plants like Sioux Falls running, other further processing facilities like Martin City cannot function,” Sullivan stated. “This is why our government has named food and agriculture critical infrastructure sectors and called on us to maintain operations and normal work schedules.”
“From farm to fork, our nation’s food workers, American family farmers and the many others in the supply chain are vital to the security of our country,” Sullivan added.
Pierre Action
The Capital Journal asked Noem on Tuesday if a city such as Sioux Falls, Pierre, Rapid City, or any other South Dakota municipality has the authority to impose its own shelter-in-place order.
“It depends on their local ordinances and what they have for laws at the local level,” Noem answered.
In Pierre, members of the City Commission recently enacted an ordinance which makes it a Class 2 misdemeanor to publicly gather in groups of 10 or more people in an enclosed area unless a 6-foot buffer between people can be maintained. A violation can result in a fine of up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.
“The vast majority of our local businesses have been respectful of state and national social distancing recommendations for keeping our community safe during the pandemic,” Mayor Steve Harding said upon the adoption of this city law. “This ordinance allows us to enforce those recommendations when they aren’t being followed.”
Fewer Ventilators Needed
On April 3, Noem, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and state Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said South Dakota would need 5,000 hospital beds and 1,300 ventilators to meet peak demand by mid-June.
On Wednesday, they said the projected needs for both have been slashed in half: 2,500 hospital beds and 650 ventilators. This is because of South Dakotans working to, as has become common terminology now, “bend the curve,” they said.
“We need to stay the course,” Noem emphasized, adding that she still hopes to ultimately acquire 1,300 ventilators. At last count, there were about 525 in the state, officials said.
Also, according to https://doh.sd.gov/news/Coronavirus.aspx, 51 people in South Dakota have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point. Clayton said only four of these individuals have been placed on ventilators.
Noem and Malsam-Rysdon continue to wait for the National Guard to establish 100-bed temporary hospitals in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
