Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order, on April 7 to suspend certain regulations in the battle against COVID-19. These are:
- Regulatory provision governing teacher evaluations;
- Requirements that a public body conducting a meeting by teleconference must provide a physical location for the public to listen and participate, and that require a bid to be opened in the physical presence of a witness; and
- Statutory provision requiring the Department of Corrections to impose certain sanctions for parole violations regarding a positive urinalysis test for a controlled substance. This will allow the department to institute a policy in the best interests of the health and safety of the state’s institutions and inmates.
