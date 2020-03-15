NorthWestern Energy has voluntarily suspended service disconnections for non-payment, effective immediately, to help customers who may be financially impacted as the result of the coronavirus outbreak. This suspension will apply primarily to residential customers and will remain in effect until further notice.
NorthWestern Energy service centers are temporarily closed and personnel who serve walk-in customers are assigned other duties. Payment drop boxes are available outside NorthWestern Energy Customer Service Centers. However the centers are closed.
South Dakota customers can call 800-245-6977 to speak with a customer service representative. Customers are encouraged to activate their My Energy Account at northwesternenergy.com to pay bills and manage accounts online. Customers can also make one-time payments at northwesternenergy.com with their 8-digit account number. Click on “Pay My Bill”
NorthWestern provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. It has generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923.
