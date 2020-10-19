Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

141 (+ 9 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

20 (+ 1 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

8,128,524

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

218,986

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

33,836 (+ 2,031 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

8,388 (+ 1,076 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

323 (+ 16 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

304 (+ 5 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments