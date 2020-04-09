South Dakota saw 54 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, April 9 in the daily health department teleconference for the media.
“This brings our totals to 447 cases of COVID-19, including 27 hospitalizations and six deaths,” state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. “We do have a total of 161 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.”
The day’s new numbers include one new hospitalization, no deaths and 15 more people have recovered, reported the state.
The breakdown by county was one new case in each Brown County, Corson, Hughes, Jerauld, Pennington and one in Yankton County. There were two in Lincoln and 46 in Minnehaha County.
The age groups were 15 in the 20-29 range, 11 in 30-39, seven in 40-49, 15 in 50-59, five in 60-69 and one in the 70-79 age group. Of those, 23 were female and 31 male.
“We did have 345 new negative tests performed as well,” Clayton said.
Also fielding questions was the South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
“I just wanted to remind folks we do individual contact tracing with all positive cases at this time and so we are in contact with folks who have been identified as close contact with any positive case,” she said.
The average for exposure of close contact per case officials are seeing is around 10 people, Clayton said.
The contact web, plus the contagion level of COVID-19, is why states and cities have asked, and in some cases, told people to stay home. If each person infected has close contact with 10 people, and each new individual goes forth and finds their own 10, the results add up.
The number 10 is not unique to the group in Sioux Falls, Malsam-Rysdon said. They are finding these kinds of contact webs in the average of cases across the state.
There has been an an outbreak of 80 employees testing positive at a Smithfield Foods meat packing plant in Sioux Falls, according to published reports.
“Over the coming days, Smithfield will be taking additional steps to protect its workforce, especially those who are most vulnerable, against the spread of this virus. The plant will undergo a temporary closure, expand its already rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices, add new physical barriers to promote further social distancing, and provide paid time off for employees with a COVID diagnosis or quarantine,” Maggie Seidel, senior adviser and policy director for Gov. Kristi Noem, stated on Thursday of the situation in Sioux Falls.
Contact has a few variables to determine a risk or not.
“An individual who has been near, so within that nearness, it’s 6 feet of a case for a minimum of about five minutes,” Clayton said. “The average that we use is anywhere kind of that three to 10 minutes, and anything over 10 minutes we do consider an individual being close contact.”
The setting makes a difference too, Clayton said. Outdoors, 6 feet is fine. In a car, house, room or other enclosed space is another ball of wax.
Proximity does play into account as well, with overall time duration, Clayton said.
The main focus is five minutes in six feet, Clayton said.
The newest case in Hughes County is still under investigation as to whether it is travel or close contact related, Department of Health Director of Communications Derrick Haskins said.
