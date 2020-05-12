Three liberal members of the U.S. Senate, including two who unsuccessfully ran for president recently, hope to see the federal government pay every American $2,000 per month during the COVID-19 crisis.
“During this unprecedented crisis, Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said last week in announcing his plan.
Sanders won the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary in seeking the Democratic nomination for president earlier this year, but he withdrew from the race when it became clear that a majority of Democrats nationwide favored former Vice President Joe Biden. Working with Sanders on this $2,000 per month concept is U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., herself a former presidential candidate who is among the top contenders to be Biden’s running mate in the general election.
“Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government,” Harris said in announcing the legislation. “The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act will ensure families have the resources they need to make ends meet.”
The third sponsor of this legislation is U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.
“Providing recurring monthly payments is the most direct and efficient mechanism for delivering economic relief to those most vulnerable in this crisis, particularly low-income families, immigrant communities, and our gig and service workers,” Markey said.
In my opinion, a proper analogy for this idea would be to think of a surgeon who asks his or her assistant to retrieve a scalpel … and the assistant then returns to the operating table with a chainsaw.
Clearly, there is a problem that needs addressed. However, giving everyone $2,000 of government cash per month seems a bridge too far.
Perhaps, way too far.
Nevertheless, the problems are real and the numbers are stark:
- More than 30,000 South Dakotans filing initial unemployment claims within the last six weeks. This compares to about 180 per week before the pandemic; and
- The national unemployment rate of 14.7%. This is the highest rate the bureau has recorded since official statistics began to be tallied in 1948.
Whether regularly employed by hotels, meatpacking plants, ranches, farms, restaurants, bars, department stores, trucking companies, automobile dealerships, government, or in some other field, the number of out-of-work South Dakotans continues to rise.
“We continue to see increases in requests for help,” Gov. Kristi Noem said on Monday of unemployment filings.
Noem continues to press the federal government for “flexibility” with the $1.25 billion South Dakota got from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
“That would allow us to put money into response, to caring to individuals, to making sure that families can get through these difficult times,” Noem added.
These are, in fact, unprecedented times in which we live.
Although $2,000 per month from the federal government is both unrealistic and unnecessary, it seems logical something needs to be done when millions of people from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Laguna Beach, California, have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.
However, with this being an election year, very little that takes place in Washington, D.C. is likely to seem logical.
