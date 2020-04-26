As members of Congress continue debating how to help states such as South Dakota deal with the massive loss of revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping for some help with the money the state has already received from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
During one of her media briefings last week, Noem said South Dakota received about $1.25 billion from the act. Earlier reports stated the amount was about $1.57 billion, a difference of about $320 million.
Regardless of the final amount, it is clearly a lot of money. Noem, however, said the feds are constraining her ability to resolve South Dakota’s forthcoming financial problems.
“They tied our hands on how we can spend it,” Noem Thursday regarding members of Congress. “The only way I can spend this money is on COVID relief. I can’t spend it to replace revenues; I can’t spend it to make up some of the difference that we’re seeing from our economy stalling and people not out shopping and people not participating and adding some sales tax revenue to our state budget.”
Noem has said there will likely be a special legislative session in June at the State Capitol in Pierre to rework South Dakota’s budget. She said she wants to avoid cuts to three specific areas: education, highways and nursing homes.
“What they (members of Congress) want me to do is go out and create a bunch of new government programs. “I don’t want to blow more than a billion dollars growing government,” Noem said.
“All I really want to do is make sure that I don’t have to slash teacher funding; to make sure that I don’t have to cancel highway maintenance,” she added.
“I don’t want to cut funding for nursing homes.”
Noem went on to say some state governments have been “irresponsible” with taxpayers’ money. This, she said, is the reason the federal government has placed so many restrictions on how states can spend their portions of the $2.2 trillion.
This prompted me to do a bit of research. Recently, The Hoover Institution at Stanford University compiled data from all 50 states regarding their amounts of public pension debt. This is the amount of money that a government owes (or is projected to owe) to those who retire from working for it. These employees could be teachers, police officers, highway workers, or anyone else who receives a salary funded by taxpayers.
According to the survey, states that are heavily controlled by Democrats are likely to have more public debt than are states controlled by Republicans. For example, the data show each resident of deep blue California owes a whopping $25,146 for their share of the unfunded public pension liability. This figure is almost as bad as the one for deep blue Illinois, which is $25,571.
On the other hand, those in relatively deep red South Dakota owe just $6,137 per person for the state’s pension debt.
As you might expect, the pattern of states that lean Democratic having more debt compared to states that lean Republican is clear. Those in light blue Minnesota owe $12,922 for their share of the pension debt, while those in light red Kansas owe just $8,644.
Not surprisingly, the government in purple Iowa would need $9,799 from each resident to fully fund its pension obligations.
In fairness, there are some exceptions to the rule. For instance, light blue Virginia sees its residents owe a relatively modest $7,416 per person worth of pension debt. Conversely, those in deep red Wyoming owe $11,817 per person in pension obligations.
My point is that not every state runs its government the same way. Therefore, it is unfair for Congress to hinder Noem and governors of states that are not facing astronomical pension debt from using their portions of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package to fill budget gaps, which would not exist were it not for COVID-19.
In other words, don’t penalize South Dakota’s taxpayers because of the unfunded pension liabilities created by the left-wing liberals who run Illinois, California and the like.
