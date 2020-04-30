By now, I am sure many of you are tired of social distancing, masking and every other form of mitigation against the spread of COVID-19.
I mean, I’m ready to go watch a movie, or hang out at one of the Capital Area watering holes for a few hours.
However, I know that could be a bit risky at this point. After all, I don’t want to get infected with the virus that leads to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem released her “Back to Normal” plan for South Dakota. Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon believe they have “flattened the curve” enough that the COVID-19 cases will be spread far enough apart, which will prevent the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed.
“Together, we’ve cut our projected peak infection rate by more than 75%,” Noem said Tuesday. “South Dakotans have taken personal responsibility for their health and safety seriously. They have done a tremendous job practicing good public hygiene and social distancing.”
As part of her plan, Noem said public school students would be allowed to return to their classrooms for the end of the 2019-20 academic year, if their respective districts so desired.
Therefore, during Noem's Tuesday news conference, I asked her how realistic she believed it was that children would return to school during the current term.
“I think they will all probably pursue some kind of modified action plan. I don’t think any districts will really go back to school full-time,” Noem said of school officials.
“There have been several school districts that have reached out to us and said that they have some kids that they haven’t heard from since school was closed. So, those kids and their parents, we don’t know what they’ve been doing,” Noem added.
Well, it is certainly understandable that teachers, principals and other school officials may be concerned about circumstances some children are facing. This, of course, can be true during normal conditions.
Still, I am not sure it would be wise for students to return to the classroom before at least the end of August.
I understand children are far less likely than the elderly to die from COVID-19. That is not the point.
The point is that children are also prone to picking up and/or spreading a lot of germs. And once one child gets infected, his or her classmates may be soon to pick up the germs.
In my own personal experience, as a child, I once had strep throat three times in one school year. Years prior to that, I was so prone to ear infections that I needed to have tubes placed into my ears.
Flu, bronchitis, chickenpox -- yuck. I had all of these afflictions at one time or another as a child.
Even if a child does not show symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, he or she may be a carrier. They may then give the virus to their parents or grandparents, who may be in much more danger if they contract an infection.
At least in Pierre and Fort Pierre, it does not seem school officials are in any hurry to get students back into buildings.
“We have remained in contact with all families of our district from the onset,” Stanley County Schools Superintendent Daniel Hoey told our reporter. “Phone calls, emails, Zoom meetings, district-wide communications and even porch visits have been utilized.”
"I respect the difficult decisions Governor Noem has made throughout this process and support her thoughts to make this a local decision,” Glodt wrote to our reporter in an email. “The Pierre School District plans to move forward with the plan we have in place to close out this school year,” Pierre School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt added.
However, the school aspect is only one phase of the plan to reopen businesses and public entities across South Dakota.
In general, I support efforts to get our lives and our economy back to normal. However, I urge schools, businesses, local governments, churches, and all other endeavors, public and private, to use caution in reopening. Please, enforce social distancing. Please, practice good hygiene.
And if you suspect you might be infected with COVID-19, please just stay home until you are cleared by a medical professional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.