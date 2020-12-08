With the news that Great Britain has started its mass vaccination effort and with the U.S. soon to follow, we just might be seeing a distant light at the end of the tunnel for COVID-19.
The challenge, though, is getting the rate of infection under control before the vaccine gets here. As we read every day, that is not the case at present. The vaccines will be much less effective at preventing death and illness if they are introduced in an environment where the coronavirus is raging. That's the concern presented in a new paper developed in the journal Health Affairs.
In a recent New York Times article written by David Leonhardt, he asked the authors of this new report to put their findings in terms non-scientists (like me) could understand.
At the current level of infection in the U.S. (about 200,000 confirmed new infections per day), a vaccine that is 95% effective — distributed at the expected pace — would still leave a terrible toll in the six months after it was introduced. Almost 10 million or so Americans would contract the virus, and more than 160,000 would die.
Simply put, while the vaccine is being distributed, the virus will continue to do serious damage. A. David Paltiel, one of the Health Affairs authors and a professor at the Yale School of Public Health, said it this way, “Bluntly stated, we’ll get out of this pandemic faster if we give the vaccine less work to do.”
And that’s what we should focus on. Give the vaccines less work to do. Beating this virus back down so that when we do have the vaccines, their impact on saving lives, reducing the hardship on our overloaded health care systems (and the heroes that work within them) and keeping people healthier will be much greater.
So that’s where you and I can do our part to ensure the vaccines have less work to do and it only requires two things: Wearing a mask and social distancing.
I’m not a scientist or a doctor, so technically, I don’t know that these preventative measures work. But what if they do? What if they only improve my chances of not getting or not spreading the virus by 50%? By 25%? By 10%? Even at a 10% effectiveness rate, it helps the vaccine have less work to do and that should be a goal we can support.
