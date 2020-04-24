As COVID-19 continues infecting South Dakotans — and as I see the horror stories in national media reports about how bad the situation is in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Michigan — I wonder if I should be wearing a cloth mask over my face every day.
I’m quite sure I am not alone in this dilemma.
Just this week, Walmart mandated that all employees wear masks while working. As the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, the company clearly commands clout when it takes such a stand.
Still, when I go to Walmart, I see plenty of customers who have no interest in wearing masks. When I walk around my neighborhood, I see very few people shrouding their faces.
As a child, particularly at trick-or-treat time, I couldn’t wait to wear a mask. In the 1980s, it was common for Halloween costumes to come with a plastic mask. Even before I put on the rest of the costume, I always quickly tried on the mask to see how it fit. And whether I went as Oscar the Grouch, Beast Man or some other 1980s cartoon character, it was always fun to look in the mirror while wearing the mask.
Once I got to be a teenager, however, I wanted all the girls to see my pretty face. I wanted nothing to do with a mask.
Even now at 42, I just don’t want to cover my face with some stupid mask. Not only is it uncomfortable, it just doesn’t feel natural to me.
Nevertheless, I probably should be doing so. Although I seem to be relatively healthy, I could very well be transporting the virus that leads to COVID-19.
The last thing I want to do is spread the coronavirus to someone who has a compromised immune system and cannot handle it.
After weeks of indecision, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now formally recommending we wear masks while in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” the organization states on its website.
Face palm emoji.
Oh, wait: I can’t touch my face because I’ll probably infect myself ... if I am not already carrying the coronavirus.
Ugh!
To be clear, I am not making light of this very serious illness. I simply don’t want to put on some darn mask.
If someone mandates that we apply masks, I will certainly comply. And, frankly, I recommend that you wear such a protective covering … as long as you remember to wash it regularly.
Still, I’ll probably go as long as I can without covering up. It is almost summer, after all.
