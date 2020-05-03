Operating a traditional brick-and-mortar business in the age of Amazon and food delivery apps can be quite the task under the best of public health circumstances.
Not only must an entrepreneur have the necessary capital to pay for facilities, equipment, merchandise, utilities and, oh yeah, employees, there tends to be plenty of so-called “red tape” to cut in the form of government permits.
Now, imagine trying to reopen your business after you had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Gov. Kristi Noem never issued a “shelter-in-place” order as did many governors across the nation, having the legal authority to operate is only one hurdle a business owner must clear in order to reopen after abruptly shuttering during the crisis.
Relatively speaking, the effects of COVID-19 have been mild in the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre. This, of course, has not been the case in South Dakota’s largest city, Sioux Falls. News of the coronavirus outbreak at the Smithfield Foods pork packing plant in Sioux Falls has made its way to national media, including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, etc.
I know plenty of you also get news from some or all of those outlets. Not only are you seeing news about the Sioux Falls situation, you are also hearing the COVID-19 horror stories from those stuck in New York City, New Jersey, Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans.
With so much frightening news, some of you probably just don’t really want to go out much at this point. And along those lines, although no one in the state or federal government ever forced South Dakota businesses to close, many of them closed anyway.
Now, despite Noem’s “Back to Normal” plan, some of these businesses are having a very difficult time trying to reopen. This is particularly true for some restaurants and bars because they lack one or both of these:
- Customers
- Employees
Think about it. Let’s say you or one of your loved ones worked as a bartender, chef or server at a restaurant in the Capital Area. In March, your restaurant closed because of a lack of business and/or health concerns.
Once you were displaced from your job, you began collecting unemployment benefits, which are larger than they would normally be because they are bolstered by federal government stimulus funding.
Now, the restaurant is trying to reopen and is asking you to come back to work.
Are you going to go?
Or
Are you going to stay home to avoid COVID-19 exposure and collect your unemployment?
Owners of at least one popular local restaurant expressed this dilemma on Facebook late last week. The post states:
“CLOSED INDEFINITELY due to COVID-19 restrictions & lack of help. We want to thank each and every person who patronized our business over the last 6 1/2 years. We hope to get some help in place to get reopened soon. Still hiring line/prep cooks!”
Now, I am not going to identify the business that made this post here because I am certain other entrepreneurs are experiencing similar problems.
I am 42 years old and have never seen anything like COVID-19 and its related effects on our economy. In the aftermath of 9/11, yes, there was panic. I remember politicians receiving letters laced with anthrax and people fearing that terrorists might use crop-duster planes to try to infect the nation’s food supply.
However, 9/11 did not seem to have the lasting impact on a national scale for which COVID-19 seems destined.
