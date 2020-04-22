There was another death attributed to COVID-19 in Minnehaha County announced in the South Dakota Department of Health daily teleconference briefing Wednesday, April 22.
State head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton opened the teleconference with the somber news of the ninth death and the day’s numbers.
There were more than 100 new cases, 11 new hospitalizations and one new death, Clayton said.
The counties where new infections occurred were one in Davison, one in Hughes, three in Turner, five in Lincoln, seven in Brown and 87 in Minnehaha County.
The Smithfield cluster accounted for 85 positive cases, with 22 new employees and 63 new contacts testing positive for COVID-19.
“We have individuals that are those close contacts of Smithfield employees that are now cases; we do have 206 individuals who meet that classification,” Clayton said.
A freelance reporter proposed a question regarding allegations of “racism,” cited from an online article for the Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
Though unaware of the article in question, she did have thoughts on the matter.
“It is important to treat others well,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “There is no reason for anybody to be making racist comments about anything related to COVID. COVID-19 is a disease that doesn’t discriminate against who it impacts."
Director of communications Derrick Haskins tried to move it along to the next question, but Clayton had something to interject.
“It’s important for people to understand that this is not an issue that is only a Smithfield thing; it is not a single nationality thing,” Clayton said. “COVID-19 something that is being experienced by all individuals, all races, all classes within our community, and communities across South Dakota. I advocate that individuals think before they speak around the some of the components that might be stigmatizing, that individuals do treat each other appropriately. In this setting and in all setting across the state, we are trying to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together.”
State officials are preparing still for the peak, expected in June. With continued statewide social distancing efforts they expect a worse-case scenario of up to 5,000 beds at the peak of infections across the state, Clayton said. They do not have a breakdown of what the numbers would look like per county.
“We have not provided estimates of infections anticipated by county,” Clayton said. “No, we don’t have anything broken down by county.”
The new Abbott Rapid ID NOW machines, though finally deployed recently across eight parts of the state with nine of 15 machines, Malsam-Rysdon said, has had a couple hiccups out of the gate, according to a published report.
An article by National Public Radio showed Abbott said the machine “performs as expected” and they “have confidence in the performance of the test.”
Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic tested and confirmed 239 positive samples and returned only approximately 204 positive results, according to the NPR article.
The issue has been solved, Clayton said.
Abbott was made aware of the issue and offered a solution requiring no new effort to rectify the bug, Clayton said. Within the past few days, the state received a second shipment of supplies needed to run the remaining six machines, Malsam-Rysdon said.
They are in the process of planning their deployment, she said.
Both Malsam-Rysdon and Gov. Kristi Noem have said the state needs more supplies to test more widely, and the nation, chomping at the bit is some places to reopen, to follow federal phase-one guidelines, needs more testing too.
Abbott is ramping up production of supplies, it said on its website. Company officials have not responded to emails with specific questions about supplies.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.